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Bruichladdich is launching the second batch of The Laddie Rye Whisky exclusively in the US

It might have been made solely in Scotland, but it's only available in the US

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Bruichladdich
Bruichladdich

If you’re a whisky drinker, you likely know the Islay-based distillery Bruichladdich for its single malt Scotch whiskies. But last year, the renowned brand launched a rye whisky, The Laddie Rye, in the US. Recently, the brand announced it would release the second batch.

The Laddie Rye

Bruichladdich
Bruichladdich

Made from locally grown rye and Islay malting barley harvested within 11 miles of the popular distillery, The Laddie Rye was matured for at least 6 years in a mix of first-fill bourbon barrels and second-fill American virgin oak casks. The grain used was harvested in 2019 at local farming partner Andrew Jones of Coull Farm.

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According to Bruichladdich, the result is a 100 proof, multi-layered rye whisky you’ll want to savor from the moment you crack open the bottle. Upon opening, a nose featuring crushed cloves, aniseed, licorice, toasted vanilla beans, caramelized sugar, and toasted coconuts greets you. The palate is a symphony of flavors including peppery spice, clove, nutmeg, soft caramel, orchard fruits, and smoldering oak. The finish is long and warm, ending with peppery, earthy rye, warm oak spice, honeyed fruit, and citrus peels. This is the whisky you’ll want to sip neat, or with a splash or two of water, on a chilly fall evening, preferably while you lounge beside a roaring autumnal backyard fire.

“We really leaned into experimentation and interesting wood types when it came to this release,” Bruichladdich Master Blender Adam Hannett says.

“The de-char/re-char of the ex-bourbon barrels adds depth and complexity, bringing immense wood spice and a robust leathery oak character that beautifully complements the earthiness of the Islay-grown rye.

He adds, “Armed with knowledge from the inaugural rye expression, our mashmen were able to extract even more from the grain this time around. Still true to Bruichladdich’s signature elegant, citrus character, The Laddie Rye takes the spirit in a new direction, resulting in a refined, layered, earthy expression. It’s a whisky about place, authenticity and a true celebration of our raw ingredients.”

Where can I buy it?

Bruichladdich
Bruichladdich

The Laddie Rye is now available for purchase in the United States at select whisky retailers and at us.bruichladdich.com for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on The Laddie Rye and everything from the Bruichladdich Distillery, visit us.bruichladdich.com.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He’s been writing professional Read Full Bio
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