Bruichladdich is celebrating 25 years of single malt Scotch innovation with Greener Still

Islay is an island of the Inner Hebrides located off the coast of Scotland. It’s well-known for its large sheep population and number of noteworthy distilleries. One of the most highly regarded is Bruichladdich. Resurrected 25 years ago, the brand is celebrating by releasing a new whisky called Greener Still.

Bruichladdich Greener Still

This limited-edition single malt whisky joins the brand’s Still Series that already features Blacker Still, Redder Still, and Golder Still. Greener Still is a 15-year-old expression that was not only crafted to pay tribute to the distillery’s 25th birthday (since it was reopened), but to highlight the environmental and social sustainability found in Scotch whisky. It’s not the only single malt released to celebrate the anniversary, though. It joins the previously released Bruichladdich Old Skool and Bruichladdich Yellow Submarine III. Both of which were released earlier this year.

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This unique release was distilled using a combination of Organic, Biodynamic and Bere barley. It was matured for 15 years in first-fill bourbon barrels. Unlike many whiskies from the island, Bruichladdich is known for its unpeated expressions, and Greener Still is no exception. The result is a multi-layered, memorable 51.6% ABV, non-chill-filtered single malt whisky that you’ll want to sip neat or with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

“Bruichladdich Greener Still is a barley-forward whisky in every sense,” Bruichladdich Master Blender Adam Hannett says.

“The Organic, Biodynamic and Bere barley parcels each bring something different – texture, spice, fruit and this incredible malt character that runs right through the dram.”

He adds, “The bourbon casks frame that complexity without ever overpowering it. You get soft florals on the nose, ripe orchard fruit and honeyed sweetness on the palate, and this effortless, velvety finish with a lick of vanilla and coastal freshness. It’s a whisky of precision and elegance, revealing profound depth the longer you sit with it.”

Where can I buy it?

Bruichladdich Greener Still is currently available in the US exclusively online at https://us.bruichladdich.com/ for the suggested retail price of $159.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on this and all Bruichladdich releases, visit https://us.bruichladdich.com/