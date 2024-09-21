It's easy to overlook the sweet vermouth in a Negroni, but the brand you use does make a difference

Rounding out our coverage of Negroni Week, today we’re tackling a tricky question which has even seasoned Negroni drinkers wondering. Assuming you like a classic Negroni, with equal parts of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, exactly which brands should you use for your ingredients? The Campari is a no-brainer, as there really aren’t any similar alternatives out there which beat the classic amaro. And we’ve previously covered the best gins for a Negroni. But what about the sweet vermouth?

Sweet vermouth is the cheapest ingredient of the three, so it’s easy to overlook. But there is a wide variation of flavors between different brands, and it does affect the final taste of your drink.

There are some essential tips you should always follow when using sweet vermouth, such as making sure you keep it in the fridge once it’s open as it will stop it going bad. You should also taste the sweet vermouth before pouring it out to check it isn’t vinegary or off, which can happen after several weeks of being open — especially if it’s warm where you live.

But if you’ve got those basics down, then you might want to try experimenting with different brands of sweet vermouth and seeing how much difference they make to the final flavor of your drink.

The best sweet vermouths for your Negroni

Martini & Rossi

The most common option you’ll find in many bars is Martini & Rossi. It has the great advantage of being widely available and affordable, and has become such a standard that it’s almost an expected part of the drink. It has herbal flavors which some find offputting, as it leans heavily toward the oregano, but personally I quite enjoy this more savory aspect to balance out the bittersweet Campari. It’s the go-to choice for many drinkers that will never stand out, for better or worse.

Dolin Rouge

A higher-end choice for those who like a bit of luxury is Dolin Rouge. Dolin is known for its vermouths which make great sippers on their own as a pre-dinner aperitif. This sweet vermouth is rich, with a heavier mouthfeel and more body. This is the choice I’d recommend if you like to drink vermouth on its own as well as mixing it into a Negroni.

Noilly Prat Rouge

Another choice which is fairly commonly available is Noilly Prat Rouge, which leans toward the sweeter side but not in a sickly way. It has a spicy, cinnamon-like tang to it which makes it a good choice for pairing up with very botanical gins, as it can bring its own layers of flavor to a Negroni. Unless you have a sweet tooth, however, you may want to add some orange bitters to counteract the sweeter flavors.

Carpano Antica Formula

The cocktail enthusiast’s favorite choice is Carpano Antica Formula, a luxurious choice with flavors of saffron, almonds, and raisins. I pick up strong notes of vanilla in this along with some chocolate, and it has a lovely thick body which works well with the other Negroni ingredients. This isn’t terribly expensive but can be difficult to find, so if you’re a Negroni fan and you see a bottle then you should pick it up as it’s well worth experimenting with.