 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A huge Le Creuset Cyber Monday sale just started — from $10

Andrew Morrisey
By
Carrots in the Le Creuset Signature cast-iron skillet.
Le Creuset

Cyber Monday deals all over the place right now, with many of the biggest retailers discounting some popular products. You’ll appreciate this if you’re in the market for some holiday gifts for the chef in your circle, or if you’re looking for something new for your own kitchen. Amazon is having Cyber Monday Le Creuset sale, with all sorts of high quality cookware seeing discounts and prices as low as $10. Skillets, Dutch ovens, mugs, and other kitchen items are available in this sale, so click over to Amazon and add something by Le Creuset to your kitchen.

Why You Should Shop the La Creuset Cyber Monday Sale at Amazon

Le Creuset is a premium cookware brand. It makes high quality cookware that both looks great and cooks great. It’s one of the most sought-after brands when it comes to a discount, as its premium reputation brings with it premium prices. But with this Le Creuset sale at Amazon you can save on cookware across the board. The Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven regularly costs $445, but in this sale. One of the best cast-iron skillets on the market is the Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Skillet, and it’s , while it would regularly set you back $175.

Recommended Videos

If you have any coffee or tea drinkers in the family they’ll likely love the Le Creuset Stoneware 4-piece Heritage Mug set, which regularly cost $64 but in this sale. You could even throw in the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Tea Kettle, which is , while it regularly costs $84. But Le Creuset doesn’t just make tools for cooking. It also makes tools for eating. A 4-piece stoneware set of bowls with this sale, and bakers should check out the 9-inch stoneware Heritage Pie Dish, which . There are a lot of other items you should shop in this Le Creuset sale, including serving dishes, spatulas, stockpots, and cocottes.

Related

While Le Creuset cookware often comes at a premium price, you can find yourself some impressive savings with this Cyber Monday sale taking place at Amazon. There is a huge variety of items to shop, ranging from Dutch ovens to stoneware and from skillets to serving dishes. Act quickly to claim a discount, as there’s no telling how much long these deals will last.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
12 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can (and Should) Shop Today
best amazon black friday deals 2021 box

Amazon Black Friday deals are going strong, and we've picked out the deals you should pay attention to. That's where we come in -- we've rounded up all the best Amazon Black Friday deals happening today, right here, in one place.
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K --

Read more
Don’t Wait Until Black Friday to Buy Le Creuset Cookware — Shop NOW
Le Creuset 5.5-qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven on sale for Black Friday

It's the holiday shopping season, and the best Black Friday deals are now among us. As usual, retailers have kicked things off early, with early Black Friday sales on cookware popping up all over the place. Le Creuset cookware is some of the highest quality and most popular cookware, and it's no secret it makes an amazing holiday gift. When you combine the high demand with the likelihood of supply chain issues wreaking havoc throughout Black Friday 2021, getting some Le Creuset cookware under your Christmas tree may take some planning ahead.

It's most likely that the best deals on Le Creuset cookware are going to take place on Black Friday itself, but it's also entirely possible that inventory on Le Creuset cookware won't last until Black Friday. Le Creuset offers saucepans, Dutch ovens, braisers, and other cookware in a variety of stylish colors and with premium, long-lasting quality. Their kitchen products are always in high demand, and we've seen Le Creuset cookware sell out and go on backorder even when Black Friday sales aren't taking place.

Read more
The Air Fryer Black Friday Deal We’ve All Been Waiting for Is Here
bella pro series 8 quart digital air fryer deal best buy november 2021

Best Buy is bringing the kitchen to early Black Friday shopping season, discounting the Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer down to $90 from its regular price of $130, a savings of $40. If you're looking for a clean, efficient way to cook for your friends this holiday season or a healthier way to cook fried foods around the house, a new air fryer will make a great addition to your smart home kitchen. Best Buy is also offering free fast shipping, and free same-day shipping to certain areas, making it one of the best Black Friday air fryer deals we've come across, so grab your new air fryer before it ends up on somebody else's countertop.

The technology of digital air fryers has moved us past the days of messy frying in the kitchen, circulating hot air to fry food, which allows for little to no use of cooking oil and keeps your countertop from becoming a greasy mess. The Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer is on the larger side of the air fryer spectrum, bringing this convenience to larger meals. Its 8-quart capacity allows you to prepare up to 6.5 pounds of food at a time, and high-performance circular heat technology combines with 1,700 watts of power to cook food faster and to allow for faster heat-up and cool-down times.

Read more