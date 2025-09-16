 Skip to main content
A Hawaiian rum cocktail for fall? You bet

A riff on an Old Fashioned with Hawaiian cinnamon rum

By
Kōloa Rum
Kōloa Rum / Kōloa Rum

Enough with the pumpkin spice and sweater weather talk. Sure, we’re swapping our crisp lager beers for rich amber ales, but we’re not making a big deal out of it. In fact, we’re taking our time and enjoying the transitional period.

Part of that enjoyment involves embracing things that seem to bridge the gap between seasons. Enter a great cocktail from our friends in Hawaii, one that borrows from a classic. It’s a lesson in rum’s many uses and how it can plug into most bourbon and rye cocktails.

Need some proof? Read on for a great recipe from Koloa Rum. The brand is part of the esteemed Hawaiian rum scene and even makes a super-intriguing cacao rum.

Here’s the recipe:

Cider Maple Old Fashioned

Koloa Old Fashioned.
Koloa / Koloa

Sure, most Old Fashioned recipes involve bourbon but the wheel can always be reinvented, especially in mixology. Here, rum does the heavy lifting, accented by nice autumnal flavors. If you can get your hands on some fresh-pressed apple cider, all the better. This rum is like Fireball, Hawaiian style.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce Koloa Cane Fire Rum
  • 1 ½ ounces bourbon
  • ½ ounce maple syrup
  • 1 ounce apple cider
  • 2-3 dashes of orange bitters
  • Orange peel for garnish

Method:

  1. Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, stir to chill and strain over large ice cube in lowball glass.

Stay tuned to The Manual for the latest and greatest in all things food and drink.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

