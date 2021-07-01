Why You Need To Buy This Home Gym Equipment Right Now

Remember how everyone used to hit the gym and be passionate about which gym they attended? Those days are behind us. Now, the future is all about having your gym at home so you get all the convenience and none of the hassle. No, we’re not talking about buying the best dumbbells and making do with a limited setup, we’re talking about the wonders of Tempo Fit. A whole home gym setup in your home, right down to even offering you a virtual personal trainer and extensive classes, it’ll make you wonder why you ever bothered with a conventional gym. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.

Simply put, Tempo Fit offers some of the best alternative gym equipment out there. Whether you hate working out at the gym or you simply want things to be easier to arrange, you’re going to love Tempo Fit and its Tempo Studio equipment. That’s because it offers all the benefits of a gym membership with none of the downsides. Instead of having to arrange your schedule so you can make it to your gym class, or find the time to drive to your local gym, you can simply pull out the equipment at home and get started.

While other home gym equipment can feel impersonal or unfriendly, Tempo Fit provides you with expert-led training guidance as well as social motivation. That’s because it has smart 3D sensors and artificial intelligence technology that means it keeps an eye on how you’re performing every step of the way. Turn a little lazy with that squat or lift? Much like a personal trainer, Tempo Fit will give you a heads up and tell you how to do better next time. That way, you lift better, meaning better results and less chance of injury. It’s the perfect spotter for advising you even if you’re undertaking a new workout.

Alongside that, you can join in on all kinds of classes via Tempo Fit. There are hundreds of live and on-demand classes to choose from with each tailored toward a variety of different things such as strength training, HIIT, mobility, cardio, and recovery. Whether you’re an avid boxer or a yoga enthusiast, there’s something here for you with on-demand classes meaning you won’t have to worry about fitting it into your busy day. Classes typically last between 30 and 45 minutes so you can easily squeeze one in.

Tempo Fit squeezes into your home, too, thanks to having a small footprint of just 3 square foot. It’s easy to store and even when in use, you’ll only need around 6 feet between you and the Tempo Fit. No need to devote a whole room to your home gym setup here!

If all this sounds exciting to you (and why wouldn’t it?), check out Tempo Fit now. Starting from $2,495, it’s a great alternative to heading to the gym all the time and is sure to benefit you substantially in the long term.

