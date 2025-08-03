Treadmill vs. StairMaster: Which is better for your cardio routine?

Cardio is an essential part of a healthy life, as it supports your lungs and heart, as well as your longevity. In fact, the CDC recommends that adults meet the following requirement: “Moderate-intensity aerobic activity (such as brisk walking) for 150 minutes every week (for example, 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week).”

As a personal trainer, I always encourage my clients to get in some form of movement daily. But what form of cardio is best? Should you prioritize the treadmill, StairMaster, or another piece of workout equipment? When it comes to your personal goals, which should win in the treadmill vs. StairMaster debate? Keep reading to find out!

What are the benefits of a treadmill?

Versatile workout options

The treadmill offers a wide range of workouts—from walking and jogging to running and interval training. You can easily adjust speed and incline, making it suitable for all fitness levels. This versatility helps you tailor workouts to your goals, whether it’s endurance, weight loss, or rehabilitation.

Joint-friendly running and walking

Compared to outdoor pavement or hard surfaces, treadmill belts provide better shock absorption. This reduces impact on your knees, hips, and ankles, making it a safer option for people with joint concerns or those recovering from injuries.

Precise progress tracking

Most treadmills come equipped with digital monitors that display distance, pace, calories burned, and heart rate. This real-time feedback helps you stay motivated, set goals, and measure improvements accurately.

What are the benefits of a StairMaster?

Intense lower-body strengthening

The StairMaster targets key lower-body muscles such as glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves more intensely than many other cardio machines. Climbing stairs simulates natural movement and builds muscle endurance while improving strength.

Burn more calories in a shorter time

Due to the constant upward movement and resistance, the StairMaster delivers a high-calorie burn, making it an efficient choice for fat loss. It essentially allows you to achieve effective cardiovascular conditioning and calorie expenditure in less time.

Improves balance and coordination

Using the StairMaster challenges your balance and coordination because of the stepping motion and body control needed. This can translate into better stability during daily activities and lower injury risk.

Which burns more calories?

When comparing calorie burn between the treadmill and the StairMaster, several factors come into play, including intensity, duration, body weight, and workout style. Generally, running or walking briskly on a treadmill tends to burn more calories per minute than using a StairMaster at a moderate pace because running elevates heart rate quickly and involves continuous full-body movement.

However, the StairMaster’s constant stair climbing offers a powerful workout for your lower body, engaging large muscle groups that require significant energy, which can lead to a high calorie burn, especially at higher intensities or resistance levels. The climbing motion also increases heart rate steadily, making it a great tool for fat loss.

Ultimately, the machine that burns more calories is the one you push harder and use consistently. For shorter workouts, running on the treadmill may edge out in calorie burn, but for steady, lower-impact workouts focusing on muscle engagement, the StairMaster holds its own. Both are excellent cardio options for weight loss and endurance.

Which cardio equipment is best based on your goals?

If your goal is to lose weight, both the treadmill and StairMaster are effective. The treadmill allows for high-intensity running or walking intervals, which burn a significant number of calories quickly. The StairMaster also excels at calorie burning by engaging large lower-body muscles and maintaining a steady heart rate.

For building muscle, especially in the lower body, the StairMaster has an edge. Its stair-climbing motion targets the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves, helping to develop strength and muscle endurance alongside cardio benefits. The treadmill primarily builds muscular endurance but is less focused on strength.

When improving cardiovascular health, both machines are excellent. The treadmill offers more varied intensities and speeds, while the StairMaster provides steady, moderate-intensity work that challenges your heart and lungs.

For general health and longevity, choose the equipment you enjoy most. Consistency and enjoyment are key to maintaining a lifelong fitness habit.

Frequently asked questions

Is the treadmill as effective as the StairMaster?

Yes, the treadmill can be just as effective as the StairMaster, but it depends on what you want to get from it. The treadmill is better for building endurance and burning calories through running or walking, while the StairMaster targets lower-body muscles more intensely. Both improve cardiovascular health and can support fat loss with consistent use.

Can you lose belly fat using a StairMaster?

Yes, you can lose belly fat using a StairMaster because it’s a high-intensity cardio workout that burns calories and boosts metabolism. While spot reduction isn’t possible, regular StairMaster sessions combined with a healthy diet help reduce overall body fat, including stubborn belly fat, over time.

What is the best cardio for weight loss?

The best cardio for weight loss is the one you enjoy and are able to do consistently. High-intensity interval training (HIIT), running, cycling, and rowing are all effective because they burn calories quickly and boost metabolism. Combining cardio with strength training and a healthy diet will allow you to maximize fat loss results.