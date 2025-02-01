7 delicious 500-calorie meals that support weight loss and energy

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Grilled chicken and quinoa salad 2. Veggie stir-fry with tofu 3. Grilled salmon with sweet potato 4. Chicken and veggie frittata 5. Shrimp and zucchini stir-fry 6. Turkey and sweet potato bowl 7. Lentil and veggie soup with whole-grain bread Frequently asked questions

A 500-calorie meal can be great for anyone looking to lose weight, as it doesn’t contain too many calories, but it does have enough so that you can get in plenty of nutrients and support your energy levels. As a nutritionist, I often recommend 500-calorie meals to my clients looking to lose weight, especially if they are just sticking to three meals a day.

To give you some ideas, we have come up with seven 500-calorie meals that are both delicious and nutritious. Let’s dive in!

Recommended Videos

1. Grilled chicken and quinoa salad

This fresh and protein-packed salad combines grilled chicken, quinoa, and colorful vegetables for a satisfying meal. It’s a balanced option for a healthy lunch or dinner.

Ingredients:

4 oz grilled chicken breast

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cucumber, diced

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Grill chicken breast until fully cooked, then slice it into strips. In a bowl, combine quinoa, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over the salad. Toss the salad and top with grilled chicken. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

2. Veggie stir-fry with tofu

This stir-fry is loaded with colorful vegetables and protein-rich tofu, making it a wholesome and filling meal. It’s perfect for a plant-based option.

Ingredients:

1/2 block firm tofu, cubed

1 cup broccoli florets

1/2 bell pepper, sliced

1/2 carrot, julienned

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

Method:

Press tofu to remove excess moisture, then cube it. Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté tofu until crispy on all sides. Add the broccoli, bell pepper, and carrot to the pan. Stir-fry until vegetables are tender, then add soy sauce and sesame oil. Serve over cooked brown rice.

3. Grilled salmon with sweet potato

This option is a delicious and nutrient-dense meal featuring grilled salmon paired with roasted sweet potato for a balanced dose of protein and healthy carbs.

Ingredients:

4 oz grilled salmon

1 medium sweet potato, roasted

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C) and roast the sweet potato until soft, about 30 minutes. Drizzle olive oil on the salmon and season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Grill the salmon for about 4-5 minutes per side until cooked through. Serve the grilled salmon with the roasted sweet potato.

4. Chicken and veggie frittata

This fluffy frittata combines eggs, chicken, and vegetables for a high-protein, fiber-rich meal. It’s great for breakfast or dinner.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

2 oz cooked chicken breast, diced

1/4 cup spinach, chopped

1/4 cup bell pepper, diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Heat olive oil in an oven-safe skillet and sauté spinach and bell pepper until softened. Add diced chicken and cook for 1-2 minutes. Beat eggs with salt and pepper, then pour over the veggies and chicken. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the eggs are set.

5. Shrimp and zucchini stir-fry

This low-calorie, nutrient-packed dish combines protein-rich shrimp with sautéed zucchini and spices, offering a light yet satisfying meal — perfect for a quick and healthy dinner.

Ingredients:

4 oz shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 medium zucchini, sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/4 cup cooked quinoa

Method:

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté garlic until fragrant, then add shrimp and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add zucchini slices and soy sauce, cooking for another 5 minutes. Serve stir-fry over cooked quinoa.

6. Turkey and sweet potato bowl

A hearty and flavorful bowl with lean turkey, sweet potato, and spinach for a balance of protein, healthy carbs, and fiber. It’s a simple yet filling option for lunch or dinner.

Ingredients:

4 oz ground turkey

1 small sweet potato, diced

1 cup fresh spinach

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Roast the diced sweet potato at 400°F (200°C) for 20-25 minutes. In a skillet, heat olive oil and cook the ground turkey until browned. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Season with paprika, salt, and pepper. Serve with roasted sweet potato.

7. Lentil and veggie soup with whole-grain bread

This hearty soup combines fiber-rich lentils with fresh vegetables, paired with a slice of whole-grain bread for a comforting, well-balanced meal.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cooked lentils

1/2 cup diced carrots

1/2 cup diced celery

1/4 cup diced onion

1 cup vegetable broth

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 slice whole-grain bread

Method:

Heat olive oil in a pot and sauté onion, carrots, and celery for 5 minutes. Add vegetable broth and cooked lentils, simmering for 10-15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the soup with a slice of whole-grain bread.

Frequently asked questions

What food can you eat for 500 calories?

For 500 calories, you can have a balanced meal that includes ingredients like grilled chicken, a small avocado, and a quinoa salad with mixed vegetables. You could also try a veggie stir-fry with tofu, brown rice, and a side of fruit or a whole grain wrap with lean turkey and veggies.

Is a 500-calorie meal good?

A 500-calorie meal can be a good option, depending on your individual goals and nutritional needs. It’s a reasonable portion for someone looking to maintain a healthy weight, but it is recommended that a meal of that size always be balanced with protein, healthy fats, and fiber for optimal satiety and nourishment. You want to customize your meals to fit your activity level and overall daily calorie intake. In fact, one NIH study advises that “strategies for weight loss and its maintenance should be individualized, and healthcare providers must choose the best strategy based on patient preferences.”

Is 500 calories a big meal?

A 500-calorie meal is moderate in size for most people. It can be filling if it’s nutrient-dense with protein, healthy fats, and fiber. However, whether it feels like a big meal depends on your individual calorie needs, activity level, and portion sizes throughout the day.