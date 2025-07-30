Why use a trap bar for deadlifts? Benefits and techniques for optimal results

Deadlifts are a great exercise to include in your workout routine, as they promote strength throughout the body and are a fundamental movement. As a personal trainer, I include them in nearly all of my clients’ plans. While they are beneficial, it can be a bit confusing knowing what equipment is best for getting the most out of a deadlift.

Should you use a trap bar for deadlifts? An Olympic barbell? A regular barbell? Keep reading to discover the benefits of using a trap bar, as well as tips for seeing the best results!

Why should you use a trap bar for deadlifts?

According to Muscle and Strength, “The trap bar deadlift is a variation of the deadlift and an exercise used primarily to target the muscles of the hamstrings. It will also indirectly target the other muscles of the leg, as well as the lats, forearms, traps, and lower back.”

In addition to the muscles targeted, using a trap bar for deadlifts provides a unique and effective training method that can appeal to lifters of all levels. One of the main reasons to choose a trap bar rather than a regular barbell is its design, which places the handles at your sides rather than in front of your body. This setup allows for a more natural grip and positioning, reducing strain on your lower back and shoulders.

Many people find it easier to maintain an upright torso throughout the movement when using a trap bar, making it feel more comfortable and approachable, especially for beginners or those with mobility limitations. The trap bar’s neutral grip also helps promote better balance and stability, which can improve confidence when lifting heavier weights. So, whether you’re rehabbing an injury or simply looking to add variety to your routine, incorporating trap bar deadlifts can be a smart, joint-friendly choice.

Key benefits of trap bar vs. traditional deadlifts

Reduced lower back strain

The trap bar’s design allows you to stand inside the bar and hold the weight at your sides, which naturally encourages a more upright posture. This reduces the stress placed on the lumbar spine compared to a traditional barbell deadlift.

Improved lifting mechanics

With the trap bar, it’s easier to center your weight and keep your hips and shoulders aligned. This makes the movement feel more like a squat–deadlift hybrid, which can be especially helpful for beginners or anyone refining their form.

Better grip position

The neutral grip handles are easier on the wrists and shoulders, providing a comfortable and secure position for your hands. This can lead to better control and more confidence during each lift.

How to perform a trap bar deadlift with proper form

Step into the trap bar so you’re standing in the center with your feet hip-width apart. The handles should be aligned with the middle of your feet. Grip the handles firmly using a neutral grip (palms facing inward). Engage your lats by slightly pulling the handles toward you before lifting. Set your posture by pushing your hips back, bending your knees slightly, and keeping your chest up. Your spine should remain straight and your head in line with your spine. Brace your core by tightening your abs as if preparing for a punch. This helps protect your spine during the lift. Drive through your heels to lift the weight by extending your hips and knees simultaneously. Stand tall at the top without leaning back. Lower the bar with control by pushing your hips back and bending your knees, keeping your back flat throughout the descent.

Common mistakes to avoid when using a trap bar for deadlifts

Even though the trap bar can make deadlifts feel more natural, there are still common mistakes to watch out for. One of the biggest is rounding your back. Lifters sometimes forget to brace their core and keep a neutral spine, which can lead to strain or injury. Another frequent issue is letting the knees cave inward during the lift. Your knees should always track in line with your toes to protect your joints and maintain proper alignment. It’s also important to stand in the center of the bar. If you’re too far forward or back, you can throw off your balance and reduce lifting efficiency.

Rushing through the movement — especially during the lowering phase — is another mistake. Moving too fast or bouncing the bar off the floor reduces muscle engagement and increases injury risk. Lastly, don’t overextend at the top. A proper lockout means standing tall with hips and knees fully extended — no need to lean back.

Frequently asked questions

What are the disadvantages of trap bar deadlifts?

Trap bar deadlifts offer many benefits, but they do have drawbacks. They don’t target the posterior chain as directly as conventional deadlifts, which may limit hamstring and glute development. Additionally, not all gyms have trap bars, and the neutral grip may not translate as well to barbell-based sports or lifts.

What bar is best for deadlifts?

The best bar for deadlifts depends on your goals. A conventional barbell is ideal for building posterior chain strength and competition prep. A trap bar offers a more beginner-friendly, joint-friendly option with a neutral grip. For powerlifters, a deadlift-specific bar with more flex and knurling may be preferred.

Why does my back hurt after a trap bar deadlift?

Back pain after a trap bar deadlift may result from poor form, such as rounding the spine or not bracing the core properly. Lifting too much weight, moving too quickly, or lacking hip mobility can also contribute. Focus on technique, warm up thoroughly, and reduce load if discomfort continues.