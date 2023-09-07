 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Try a pair of Puma running shoes for 30 days — for free

Jen Allen
By
Puma Deviate Nitro 2 running shoes on the floor.
Puma

Looking for the best running shoe deals? How about trying out a pair of running shoes for 30 days entirely for free? That’s exactly what Puma has to offer via its 30-day test run scheme. It’s the ideal way to check if the running shoes you’ve bought are a good fit. If they’re not, you can simply send them back hassle-free. For anyone keen to know more and garner some recommendations for great Puma running shoes, let’s take a look at what to know.

Why you should try the Puma 30-day test run scheme

Responsible for some of the best running shoes around, Puma is always a good brand to consider. It’s even more appealing when you can try out shoes for 30 days entirely risk-free.

Recommended Videos

That includes the highly regarded Puma Deviate Nitro 2 Run 75 Men’s Running Shoes https://us.puma.com/us/en/pd/deviate-nitro™-2-run-75-mens-running-shoes/377782?swatch=01&referrer-category=puma-30-day-run-test for $160. The shoes offer Nitro Elite which is premium performance foam technology that provides you with fantastic responsiveness in an extremely lightweight package. There’s also Pwrplate which is a carbon composite plate that’s designed for maximum energy transfer and optimizes your running efficiency. There’s also a breathable engineered mesh upper and plenty of cushioning so they look and feel great.

Related

For something a little more affordable, consider the Puma ForeverRun Nitro Men’s Running Shoes https://us.puma.com/us/en/pd/foreverrun-nitro™-mens-running-shoes/377757?swatch=06&referrer-category=puma-30-day-run-test at $110 reduced from $150. They have nitrogen-injected foam for superior responsiveness and cushioning, along with Pwrtape that provides targeted upper reinforcement for support and durability. There’s also a firm density guide rail to help keep your feet aligned and centered through each stride. Extensive cushioning keeps your joints safe too.

Cheaper still are the Puma x First Mile Velocity Nitro 2 Men’s Running shoes https://us.puma.com/us/en/pd/puma-x-first-mile-velocity-nitro™-2-mens-running-shoes/377291?swatch=02&referrer-category=puma-30-day-run-test for $91. There’s still Nitro technology providing foam for superior responsiveness along with Pumagrip offering a performance rubber compound designed for all-surface traction. It’s best suited for neutral pronators.

Add on some of the best fitness gear and you’re onto a good thing with whatever you buy from Puma as part of its 30-day road test. Whichever you buy, you can be safe in the knowledge that you won’t be stuck with shoes that don’t suit your needs. Check out what Puma has to offer now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
How to stretch quads: 5 simple, effective stretches
These stretches can improve quad flexibility
A close-up of a male athlete's quad muscles.

Did you know that the most voluminous human muscle is the quadricep femoris?

The quadriceps femoris, also called quads, are muscles in the anterior or front of the thigh. The quad muscles include the rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, vastus medialis, and vastus intermedius. These muscles play a significant role in daily movements such as walking, running, sitting, biking, and climbing stairs.

Read more
The hidden costs of installing a home sauna you need to know about
Watch out for these hidden costs when installing a home sauna
Four men sitting in a sauna.

The allure of a home sauna is undeniable -- the promise of relaxation, the health benefits, and the luxurious escape right within the confines of your own home. However, as with any home improvement project, the initial price tag doesn't always tell the whole story. Beyond the initial investment, there are several hidden costs associated with installing a sauna that homeowners should consider. We will uncover the often-overlooked expenses that come with bringing the soothing embrace of a sauna to your home.

The hidden costs of installing a sauna
According to HomeGuide, it costs about $3,000 to $10,000 on average to install a home sauna. After that, it ranges on average from $150 to $600 per year to maintain. Here are a few hidden costs to be aware of as you start the installation process.
Electrical upgrades
Saunas require dedicated electrical circuits to handle the high power needs of the heating elements. If your existing electrical system can't handle this demand, you might need to upgrade your electrical panel or wiring. This can be a substantial additional cost, especially if your home's electrical infrastructure is outdated. Every sauna's electrical needs are different, so consult your sauna's manuals or manufacturer.

Read more
How to choose the best infrared sauna for you
Follow these guidelines to find the best at-home infrared sauna
Infrared sauna in the corner of a room.

You've considered all the options, from a traditional wood-burning sauna to an electric one, and realized the one for you is an infrared sauna. Great choice. Infrared saunas offer a bunch of health benefits, and they are perfect for people who want to sweat a lot but not roast in extreme temperatures. The next step in the process is choosing your at-home sauna kit. But before you do that, there are a few things that you should consider to ensure the home sauna you choose will suit your space.

Here's how to choose the best sauna for your health goals
When choosing an infrared sauna kit, here are a few things that you should look out for to ensure a safe and enjoyable investment for years to come.
Measure your space
Before purchasing an infrared sauna kit, the first step is to measure the available space in your home where you plan to install the sauna. Consider the dimensions of the kit and ensure that it fits comfortably in the designated area. If needed, consider portability as a variable in your decision. Measure the width, height, and depth of the space to compare it with the dimensions of the sauna kit you're interested in. Additionally, make sure to leave some clearance around the sauna for ventilation and easy access.
Calculate your budget
Setting a budget is crucial when selecting an infrared sauna kit. Prices can vary significantly depending on the size, features, materials, and brand. Determine how much you're willing to invest in a home sauna and explore options within your budget range. While it's tempting to go for the cheapest option available, keep in mind that higher-quality saunas often come with better features, longer warranties, and improved performance, making them a worthwhile long-term investment. Also, be prepared for additional hidden costs.
Choose low-EMF levels
Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are a concern with electrical devices, including infrared saunas. While infrared saunas haven't been studied that well yet, high-EMF levels are considered bad for health due to potential adverse effects. To ensure a safe and healthy personal sauna experience, prioritize saunas with low-EMF levels. Some at-home infrared saunas don't explicitly say whether they are high- or low-EMF. If that's the case, don't risk purchasing it because it's likely a high-EMF model.

Read more