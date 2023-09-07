Try a pair of Puma running shoes for 30 days — for free

Looking for the best running shoe deals? How about trying out a pair of running shoes for 30 days entirely for free? That’s exactly what Puma has to offer via its 30-day test run scheme. It’s the ideal way to check if the running shoes you’ve bought are a good fit. If they’re not, you can simply send them back hassle-free. For anyone keen to know more and garner some recommendations for great Puma running shoes, let’s take a look at what to know.

Why you should try the Puma 30-day test run scheme

Responsible for some of the best running shoes around, Puma is always a good brand to consider. It’s even more appealing when you can try out shoes for 30 days entirely risk-free.

That includes the highly regarded Puma Deviate Nitro 2 Run 75 Men’s Running Shoes https://us.puma.com/us/en/pd/deviate-nitro™-2-run-75-mens-running-shoes/377782?swatch=01&referrer-category=puma-30-day-run-test for $160. The shoes offer Nitro Elite which is premium performance foam technology that provides you with fantastic responsiveness in an extremely lightweight package. There’s also Pwrplate which is a carbon composite plate that’s designed for maximum energy transfer and optimizes your running efficiency. There’s also a breathable engineered mesh upper and plenty of cushioning so they look and feel great.

For something a little more affordable, consider the Puma ForeverRun Nitro Men’s Running Shoes https://us.puma.com/us/en/pd/foreverrun-nitro™-mens-running-shoes/377757?swatch=06&referrer-category=puma-30-day-run-test at $110 reduced from $150. They have nitrogen-injected foam for superior responsiveness and cushioning, along with Pwrtape that provides targeted upper reinforcement for support and durability. There’s also a firm density guide rail to help keep your feet aligned and centered through each stride. Extensive cushioning keeps your joints safe too.

Cheaper still are the Puma x First Mile Velocity Nitro 2 Men’s Running shoes https://us.puma.com/us/en/pd/puma-x-first-mile-velocity-nitro™-2-mens-running-shoes/377291?swatch=02&referrer-category=puma-30-day-run-test for $91. There’s still Nitro technology providing foam for superior responsiveness along with Pumagrip offering a performance rubber compound designed for all-surface traction. It’s best suited for neutral pronators.

Add on some of the best fitness gear and you’re onto a good thing with whatever you buy from Puma as part of its 30-day road test. Whichever you buy, you can be safe in the knowledge that you won’t be stuck with shoes that don’t suit your needs. Check out what Puma has to offer now.

