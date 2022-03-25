3 of the Best Protein Powders for Men Are On Sale Today

Good protein powders not only help you build muscle but they aid in your post-workout recovery, repair tissue, and even can be added to a delicious drink to get you through the day. So whether you’re a new gym-goer or a longtime fitness enthusiast, these nutritional supplements are a great way to support your active lifestyle.

If you’ve been looking for protein powder deals for men, then you’re in luck. While some protein powders can be expensive, you can find great discounts on top brands if you know where to look. Today on Amazon, three products on our list of the best protein powders are on sale! Keep reading to learn more about these excellent supplements.

Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein Powder — $34, was $47

Are you looking to start a plant-based diet or vegan diet and need an organic, plant-based protein powder to go along with it? Then you can’t go wrong with the Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein Powder. It’s entirely plant-derived and comes with essential amino acids and 4 grams of naturally occurring BCAA. The product is non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified vegan, making it ideal if you’re on a special diet or prefer organic products. Each serving of Garden of Life Organic Raw Protein Powder contains 22 grams of plant-based protein, consisting of 13 organic sprouted grains, seeds, and legumes. It comes in four different flavors: Vanilla, chocolate, vanilla chai, and unflavored, all of which taste a lot better than other organic protein powder brands. In addition, the flavored variants are all sweetened with organic stevia. As a result, you get all of the creaminess of artificially produced protein powders, making it the perfect protein supplement for your vegan lifestyle.

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder — $40, was $55

Vega is one of the most recognizable names in the workout supplement space. If you’re currently on a vegan or keto diet and want to build muscle, then the Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder is the way to go. This product made our list of the best product powders for its top-notch quality. Each scoop contains just 4 grams of net carbohydrates, enough to get it below your macros for the day. It’s a plant-based, vegan protein powder packed with the perfect combination of ingredients. You’ll get BCAA amino acids and glutamic acid, ideal for building muscle and supplementing your diet. The smooth texture and sweet chocolate taste let you blend it with any beverage post-workout, and you can even combine it with other ingredients to make unique smoothies. It’s also great as a post-workout drink, with ingredients like tart cherry, turmeric extract, and probiotics that support your recovery process.

Naked Whey Protein Powder — $95, was $100

Whey protein has tons of unique benefits, including developing a better immune system, improving cardiovascular health, and increasing your energy while working out. It’s one of the best protein options, especially if you don’t have any specific dietary restrictions. That’s where the Naked Whey Protein Powder comes in. Right on the packaging, you’ll get the claim that they have “nothing to hide” because the unflavored version is made entirely with grass-fed pure whey protein with no additives or preservatives. The strawberry and vanilla variants have three ingredients: Grass-fed whey, organic coconut sugar, and natural flavoring. That means you’re getting whey in the purest form possible, the best way to supplement your diet and aid muscle recovery. Naked also prides itself on having cold-processed whey, which means it avoids contamination from chemical detergents or synthetic additives. That results in a clean, nurturing, and surprisingly delicious product — perfect for both beverages and as an addition to food like oatmeal.

Editors' Recommendations