One of Our Favorite Protein Powders Is on Sale Today at Amazon

If you want to get the most from your workouts, you need to think about every element of your lifestyle. That includes finding the right protein powders to supplement your diet. The best protein powders can boost performance and recovery in resistance and endurance training which is why it’s so important you pick out the right one. At the moment, one of our favorite protein powders — Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder is available right now at Amazon for just $33. That’s a saving of $11 on the usual price so this is a fantastic time to invest in protein powder to last you a while to come. Here’s everything you need to know.

We’ll cut to the chase — the Optimum Nutrition brand features in our look at the best protein powders for good reason. In the case of Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder, this is a superior variety to what we talk about there. The idea is that it helps promote muscle mass while encouraging weight loss simultaneously, all by adding a casein protein to your regimen along with whey. While whey should be used directly after workouts and casein taken before bed, Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder combines it all into a super-slow digesting protein that makes you feel fuller longer while helping restore your performance after a long workout. It’s useful to learn all about protein for men so you know exactly how it can help you out around your workouts.

Combining 30 grams of whey protein with 8.8 grams of BCAAs along with a delicious vanilla flavor, Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder does everything you could need as Optimum Nutrition’s most advanced whey protein yet. If you’re looking to invest in a new protein powder, this is the one you need. It’s even more tempting when it’s just $33, saving you 25% on the usual price. You’ll need to be quick though as we suspect many exercise enthusiasts will be keen to stock up while this protein powder is this well priced. You don’t want to miss out!

