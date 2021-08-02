The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There are some machines that every home gym should have, and a treadmill is one of them. They’re expensive, so a lucrative way to grab one is to look for the best NordicTrack deals. You can find a host of options from big to small, and the best treadmills for a home gym are always somewhere in between.

Folding treadmills are the sweet spot because you can collapse them after you’re done and slide them under a bed or into a nook, saving valuable space. Walmart has the NordicTrack C700 Folding Treadmill with 7-inch Touchscreen on sale, for $597 or over $300 off. Freight delivery is $149 — because this is a bulky item — but that $300 discount more than makes up for it. Plus, it comes with a 1-year iFit Membership, normally $396 by itself.

Second only to free weight systems, treadmills are one of the most versatile pieces of home gym equipment. You can use them to burn fat, maintain weight, or even gain weight, and there are lots of treadmill workouts you can choose from. The NordicTrack C700 Folding Treadmill is an excellent choice for completing many of those exercises, too! It has a 300-pound weight capacity, with automatic deck cushioning, and up to a 10% incline grade for more intense workouts. What’s more, it connects with the iFit personal training system, and your personal trainer can increase the speed of your treadmill to improve your workouts.

If you want to swap from a walk to a run, a one-button press will speed the belt up to 10 miles per hour. The smart response motor ensures the belt is running smoothly, and won’t jerk or cause speed issues. At the forefront is a 7-inch touchscreen display with interactive support from iFit and its digital platform. You can receive personalized workouts, participate in studio classes, or take on global workout challenges. A 1-year subscription is included with the treadmill, which would set you back $396 if purchased separately.

Normally $899, Walmart is offering the NordicTrack C700 Folding Treadmill with 7-inch Interactive Touchscreen for $597. That’s over $300 off, but since it includes a 1-year iFit subscription, the total discount is nearly $700. You’re still getting an awesome deal, and saving a lot of money, even with the $149 freight delivery charge. Act soon though, we don’t know how long this promotion is going to last.

More Fitness & Health Deals Available Now

More into free weights and weightlifting? Want some other exercise gear to go with your treadmill? We rounded up all of the best deals on health and fitness gear. You can check those out below.

Editors' Recommendations