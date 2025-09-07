Hamstring workouts at home: 5 trainer-approved leg curl alternatives

Are you looking to train your hamstrings but need a leg curl machine alternative? While leg curl machines are generally considered one of the best ways to isolate the hamstrings, they aren’t absolutely necessary for you to see progress. As a personal trainer, I have found numerous other exercises to be effective for clients who don’t have access to one at their gym or are even training at home.

Keep reading to discover five leg curl machine alternative exercises that will help you achieve strong and developed hamstrings. Let’s get started!

5 leg curl machine alternatives

Romanian deadlifts

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells or a barbell in front of your thighs. Keep a slight bend in your knees as you hinge at the hips, lowering the weights toward your feet. Stop when the weight reaches mid-shin. Maintain a flat back and feel a stretch in your hamstrings. Return to standing by driving your hips forward and squeezing your glutes.

Recommended sets and reps: 3–4 sets of 8–12 reps

Glute-ham raises

Instructions:

Position yourself on a glute-ham bench. Lower your torso toward the ground in a controlled motion, keeping your hips extended. Engage your hamstrings to pull your body back to the starting position. Avoid using momentum; focus on controlled contractions.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 6–10 reps

Nordic curls

Instructions:

Kneel on a padded surface with your feet anchored under a stable object or a partner’s assistance. Slowly lean forward, keeping your hips extended and torso straight. Lower yourself as far as you can while resisting the fall with your hamstrings. Push off lightly with your hands if needed, then return to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 5–8 reps

Stability ball hamstring curls

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your heels on a stability ball and your arms at your sides for balance. Lift your hips into a bridge position, forming a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Brace your core and pull the ball toward your glutes by bending your knees, keeping your hips lifted. Slowly extend your legs back to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 12–15 reps

Kettlebell swings

Instructions:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Hinge at your hips and swing the kettlebell back between your legs, keeping your back flat. Drive your hips forward explosively to swing the kettlebell to chest or eye level. Let the momentum guide the swing while your hamstrings control the descent.

Recommended sets and reps: 3–4 sets of 15–20 reps

Why are these exercises effective?

These exercises are effective because they target the hamstrings through multiple angles and movement patterns, unlike a traditional leg curl machine that isolates the muscle in a single plane. Romanian deadlifts and kettlebell swings emphasize hip hinge mechanics, engaging both hamstrings and glutes.

Glute-ham raises and Nordic curls focus on eccentric contraction. According to a PubMed article, “An eccentric (lengthening) muscle contraction occurs when a force applied to the muscle exceeds the momentary force produced by the muscle itself, resulting in the forced lengthening of the muscle-tendon system while contracting.” This is a great method for building strength and resilience in the hamstrings.

Lastly, stability ball hamstring curls enhance core stability while isolating the muscle through controlled movement.

Together, these exercises improve functional strength, balance, and muscle activation, helping prevent injury and promoting better overall posterior chain development for athletic performance and everyday movement.

How should you incorporate these exercises into your routine?

To incorporate these exercises into your routine, start by replacing the leg curl machine with two to three of the alternatives per workout. Focus on form and control rather than heavy weight, especially when performing Nordic curls or glute-ham raises, as the hamstrings can be prone to injury for some people.

Aim to train your hamstrings two to three times per week, allowing at least 48 hours of recovery between sessions. Combine these exercises with compound lower-body movements, such as squats or lunges, for balanced posterior chain development.

Track your sets, reps, and progression over time. Gradually increase resistance, repetitions, or range of motion to continuously challenge your hamstrings and maximize results.

Tips for maximizing your hamstring gains

Warm up thoroughly with dynamic stretches like leg swings and hip circles to prepare your hamstrings for intense work.

Focus on controlled tempo, especially during the lowering phase, to increase time under tension for better muscle growth.

Incorporate both bilateral and unilateral movements to address imbalances and improve overall hamstring strength.

Use progressive overload by gradually increasing weight, resistance, or difficulty of exercises over time.

Include accessory movements such as hip bridges or reverse lunges to target supporting muscles and enhance hamstring activation.

Allow sufficient rest between sessions to promote recovery and prevent overtraining.

Frequently asked questions

How do you do a leg curl without a machine?

You can perform a leg curl without a machine by using exercises that target the hamstrings, either through bodyweight exercises or equipment alternatives. Options include Nordic curls, stability ball hamstring curls, and glute-ham raises. Focus on controlled movements, fully extending and contracting the hamstrings for maximum engagement and strength development.

Are leg curls necessary?

Leg curls are not strictly necessary for hamstring development, as many compound and alternative exercises effectively target the same muscles. Movements like Romanian deadlifts, glute-ham raises, and Nordic curls strengthen and define the hamstrings while also improving balance, hip hinge mechanics, and overall posterior chain performance.

How do you do leg curls with dumbbells?

To do leg curls with dumbbells, lie face down on a bench and place a dumbbell between your feet. Keep your hips pressed into the bench, bend your knees, and curl the dumbbell toward your glutes. Lower it slowly, maintaining control, then repeat for the desired number of reps.