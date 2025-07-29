How many of us abandon our exercise programs within six months? The data is in

We’ve all noticed the gym bursting with eager people in January and trailing off in the following months as many give up on their New Year’s resolutions. Staying motivated and dedicated to our exercise plans and fitness goals is easier said than done. People fall off the six-month fitness cliff for several reasons, from a lack of time and motivation to unrealistic expectations and unexpected life circumstances.

Mental barriers like self-doubt can also get in the way. Recently, researchers explored how many of us abandon our exercise programs within six months. Here’s the research.

The research

In a study titled “Attrition and Adherence Rates of Sustained Vs. Intermittent Exercise Interventions” published in the journal Annals of Behavioral Medicine, researchers wanted to explore how well people adhere to sustained and intermittent aerobic exercise programs. The study authors assessed comprehensive literature on the subject and looked at attrition rates, which refers to the process of gradually dropping out of those exercise plans over time. The study durations ranged from eight weeks to 18 months, with varying results.

Recommended Videos

Intermittent exercise programs involve multiple shorter bursts of exercise throughout the day rather than a longer or sustained session.

The results

The results revealed that:

There were no consistent differences in attrition or adherence rates between the intermittent and sustained exercise protocols. The type of exercise program made no difference in whether or not people stick to their plans, so it didn’t matter whether it was multiple short bursts throughout the day or one longer sustained session.

Almost half of those who begin an exercise program stop within six months. At six months, there seems to be a fitness cliff ,and around half of us fall off.

The researchers hypothesized that a gradual increase in exercise might increase retention and adherence and make people more likely to stick to their plans, but more research is needed. The researchers also highlighted the universally low rate of regular exercise participation and the ongoing problem of adherence to exercise protocols.

How can we stay committed to our workout plans?

Interestingly, research reveals that the strongest predictor for reporting regular exercise attendance was higher levels of enjoyment. Researchers discovered that people are more likely to stick to their workout plans if they find it enjoyable, feel confident they can succeed, and have strong social support from friends and family. Self-efficacy and believing you can do it play a pivotal role in the chances of staying on track with those fitness goals.