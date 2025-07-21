How does building muscle affect your body fat and blood sugar control? New study

Shedding pounds and lowering body fat are common goals, and there’s a constant debate about the best way to accomplish them, from restricting calories or carbohydrates to the latest weight-loss pill. Does increasing your muscle mass make it a little easier to lose body fat? How does muscle growth influence your metabolism and blood sugar? Sculpting a more muscular physique and losing body fat are two goals that often go hand in hand.

Researchers have found that increasing muscle mass does help people lose body fat more easily. Let’s explore some of the latest research.

The study results

In a study published in the journal Sports Medicine, the study authors looked at 122 studies to explore the connection between obesity, muscle mass, and type 2 diabetes. The researchers revealed that those who increased their muscle mass by a mere 2% or 3% experienced a 4% average decrease in body fat, as well as improvements in a major blood sugar marker called HbA1c.

Recommended Videos

In other words, building only 2% more muscle helped the study participants burn more fat and lower their blood sugar. HbA1c is an important health marker for long-term blood sugar control.

The metabolic pathway

The researchers pointed out that the same pathway in your body that helps you absorb and use glucose also tells your body to grow more muscle, highlighting the clear connection between metabolism and muscle growth. Building muscle requires fuel, and muscles that are larger in size pull more glucose, or sugar, out of your bloodstream, which in turn improves insulin sensitivity and helps lower your blood sugar levels. One of the biggest bonuses of this is reducing fat storage.

In more ways than one, previous research reveals that insulin sensitivity is linked to body fat distribution.

Leveling up your metabolism

This research shows us that working hard at the gym and building more muscle doesn’t just sculpt a more muscular physique; it really does level up your metabolism, improve your blood sugar in the long run, and reduce body fat. Resistance training also helps your body burn calories at a higher rate for hours or days after your workout. Muscles also burn more calories to continue their cellular functions.

How many weekly workout sessions does it take to build muscle?

An interesting study revealed that just two 30-minute workout sessions per week are enough to boost muscle mass. In this study, participants performed one set of eight to 10 repetitions until failure, completing nine simple exercises. This research shows us that if you want to lose body fat and improve your blood sugar, even if you’re short on time, it’s still worth picking up those dumbbells.