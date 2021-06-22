During the last year, something we all appreciated was the importance of staying on top of our health and fitness, and with today’s Prime Day deals and Prime Day fitness deals, there’s tons of tech that can help do just that. Fitness has a friend in smartwatches, and right now, you can get $160 off the Garmin Vivoactive 4S, one of Garmin’s best. Only for Prime Day, it’s down to $190, a huge drop from its regular price of $350 — and the cheapest it’s ever been. Don’t miss out on this Prime Day deal.

Built to last and loaded with features, this is a smartwatch — one of the best Garmin watches, according to our bother site Digital Trends — for the user who wants an all-around fitness experience. Have you been itching for a sleek device that can not only track your steps but keep tabs on other sporting activities while monitoring health metrics like your heart rate? Do you want a smartwatch that’s going to help your jog or lift with the best playlists and your favorite songs, while delivering your emails and texts? Look no further, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S may be the smartwatch for you.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is loaded with over 20 different sports modes for you to choose from — including running, biking, swimming, skiing, yoga, strength training — so that it can help you achieve your fitness goals, no matter what your chosen activity. There’s also Garmin Coach, which can offer training tips. In terms of health monitoring, it can keep track of your energy levels, heart rate, breathing, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, hydration, and more. At the same time, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is equipped with all the best tracking devices, including a connection to three navigational satellites, a barometer, compass, gyroscope, and altimeter; you’re completely covered for your next hike or adventure.

But the Vivoactive 4S is not just about fitness. There are many great aspects of the Garmin Vivoactive 4S, but perhaps the best is that Garmin’s got your back with its contactless payment solution. Just a tap of the wrist and that post-run smoothie is yours without the hassle of working out with your wallet. This smartwatch has many of the features that keep us connected, no matter what we’re doing. Receive texts and emails with just a glance at your wrist, or it can connect you with your favorite playlists and podcasts from Spotify, Amazon Music, and other services and send them right to your headphones — no need to bring along your phone. You can personalize your Garmin Vivoactive 4S with thousands of watch faces, and the battery lasts up to seven days.

A good smartwatch can be a life-changing gadget, especially if you’ve got your health and fitness in mind. Right now, for Prime Day, you can get $160 off the Garmin Vivoactive 4S, which is down to the incredibly low price of $190 from it regular price of $350. What are you waiting for?

More Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

We’ve also rounded up plenty of other Garmin watch deals. Not sure if Garmin is right for you? We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals, below.

Editors' Recommendations