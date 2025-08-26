 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Why every man should eat fermented foods for better gut health (plus 5 easy picks)

Yogurt, miso, and more...

By
Kimchi in a bowl
Float Mod/EyeEm / Getty Images

Staying on top of your nutrition can make all the difference in how you look, feel, and perform. If you are in the gym or generally take care of your health, you likely pay attention to your calorie intake and how many grams of protein you are consuming daily. While both of these factors are important, and I make them a priority for all clients as a personal trainer, probiotics matter a lot, too.

If you have been considering taking your nutrition more seriously, fermented foods belong in your daily diet. Keep reading to discover what role they play in your body and the best fermented foods for gut health.

Why gut health matters more than you think

Man holding his stomach
SUPERMAO / Shutterstock

Gut health plays a critical role in overall well-being, far beyond just digestion. The gut houses trillions of bacteria that influence everything from nutrient absorption to immune function. A balanced gut microbiome helps protect against illness, supports efficient energy use, and even impacts mental health through the gut-brain connection.

Recommended Videos

Poor gut health can lead to a variety of issues. One NIH study identifies “diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), diabetes, asthma, and psychiatric disorders including depression, anxiety, and autism.” This shows just how important maintaining a healthy gut is, and by doing so, you can positively impact your metabolism, hormone regulation, and muscle recovery.

Simple habits like eating fiber-rich foods, staying hydrated, managing stress, and incorporating fermented foods can strengthen gut function. Prioritizing gut health not only improves physical performance and energy but also supports long-term disease prevention and overall vitality, making it a foundational aspect of men’s health that is often overlooked.

How fermented foods improve digestion, focus, and overall wellness

yogurt with fruit
Chetanvlad / Pexels

Fermented foods support digestion by introducing beneficial bacteria and enzymes that help break down food more efficiently. This improves nutrient absorption, reduces digestive discomfort, and promotes regularity, ensuring the body can make the most of the nutrients it receives.

Beyond digestion, they enhance metabolic efficiency, helping the body convert energy more effectively and recover faster from exercise or other physically demanding activities. This can lead to improved endurance, sustained energy, and better overall performance.

Fermented foods also contribute to overall wellness by supporting a diverse gut microbiome, which plays a role in regulating hormones, reducing inflammation, and maintaining immune function, as we mentioned before. Over time, these benefits help men maintain energy, resilience, and vitality, supporting both physical and mental performance, and providing a solid foundation for long-term health and optimal everyday functioning.

5 easy fermented foods every guy can add to his diet

sauerkraut
Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock / Adobe Stock
  • Yogurt: A convenient source of probiotics and protein, yogurt supports digestion and can be eaten for breakfast, as a snack, or even in recipes like smoothies and parfaits.
  • Kefir: This fermented milk drink contains a wide variety of beneficial bacteria. It can be consumed on its own, added to smoothies, or used in recipes that call for liquid dairy.
  • Sauerkraut: Tangy and nutrient-dense, sauerkraut is great for sandwiches, salads, or as a side dish. It helps improve gut diversity and supports digestive health.
  • Kimchi: A spicy fermented vegetable dish, kimchi provides probiotics and antioxidants while adding bold flavor to meals.
  • Miso: This fermented paste is ideal for soups, sauces, or marinades. It contains enzymes and probiotics that aid digestion and nutrient absorption, supporting overall wellness.

How to work fermented foods into your routine without overthinking it

Miso soup
makafood/Pexels / Pexels

Incorporating fermented foods into your routine doesn’t have to be complicated. Start small by adding one simple item each day. For example, include a serving of yogurt or kefir at breakfast or as a snack.

Pair fermented vegetables like sauerkraut or kimchi with lunch or dinner. They can easily complement sandwiches, salads, or side dishes without requiring extra cooking time. Miso can be added to soups, sauces, or marinades to boost flavor and probiotics effortlessly.

Related: 
I try to eat these 15 nutrient-rich foods every week — here’s why you should too

Consistency is more important than quantity at first, and consuming too much right away may cause digestive issues. Focus on making small portions of these foods a regular part of your meals. Over time, your gut will adjust, and incorporating fermented foods will feel natural, supporting digestion, immunity, and overall wellness without adding stress to your daily routine.

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Intermittent fasting: All the benefits, and why you should try it
You may have the wrong idea about intermittent fasting
Man holding spoon and fork in between a clock placed on a plate

Ranging from the Mediterranean diet to the DASH diet, there are many eating methods for you to choose from if you are looking to improve your health. But what about eating methods that focus on when you eat rather than what you eat? As a nutritionist, I have worked with many clients who have found that intermittent fasting makes reaching their goals that much easier. So, what exactly is intermittent fasting?

In order to get the best information, we spoke with Kayla Girgen, RD, LD, a registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Untapped. Keep reading to discover everything she had to say about fasting to see if it is something you should try!
What is intermittent fasting?

Read more
11 high-fiber vegetables that support gut health
Artichokes, broccoli, and more
Baked artichokes

Known for its essential role in gut health, fiber is an important nutrient that should be included in your diet daily. As a nutritionist, I work with many clients who are looking to lose weight. I often recommend that they pay attention to their fiber intake, as the nutrient can also be quite satiating, supporting weight loss efforts in addition to digestive health.

If you are looking to improve your health, consider adding these 11 high-fiber vegetables to your meal plan. Keep reading to discover more benefits of fiber and exactly how much you need to be consuming!
What is fiber?

Read more
Veggies, seeds, and more: 12 best foods for prostate health (and what to avoid)
Include these important foods in your diet
Veggies

As a personal trainer, I have many men come to me wanting a workout and diet program that will help them build muscle. While this is an admirable goal, I try to remind them that their diet will benefit more than just their physique, and factors like prostate health should be taken into consideration. In fact, according to the NIH, "Experts estimate that benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) affects 5% to 6% of men ages 40 to 64 and 29% to 33% of those ages 65 and older. BPH is the most common prostate problem in men older than age 50. BPH rarely causes symptoms in men younger than age 40."

Whether you are over the age of 50 or not, including the best foods for prostate health in your weekly meal plan can be beneficial. Keep reading to learn more.
Fatty fish

Read more