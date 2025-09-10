Why you might want to skip the elliptical: A trainer’s take on its limitations

As a personal trainer, I have created countless workout plans for people with various goals, starting points, equipment, and limitations. One common piece of cardio equipment many clients naturally lean toward is the elliptical. While it does have its perks, I personally think it is one of the more ineffective cardio choices, and that there are better ways to spend your time.

If you are looking to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to burning calories, keep reading to understand why the elliptical may not be the best option!

Why are ellipticals so popular?

Ellipticals have earned a permanent place in most gyms, as they offer a low-impact cardio option that is easy on the joints, making them appealing to beginners, older adults, and individuals recovering from injury. Cleveland Clinic spoke with an expert who shared that “Ellipticals are a great, low-impact exercise if you have knee pain, aching hips or arthritis.”

Additionally, many elliptical machines feature handles that promote a full-body workout, combining lower-body and upper-body movements. Their built-in programs, heart rate monitors, and calorie estimators create a perception of effectiveness and ease of use.

Because they allow users to multitask, such as watching TV or reading, ellipticals are often chosen for comfort and convenience rather than performance. While these benefits are appealing, it’s important to consider how the elliptical fits into broader fitness goals and whether it delivers the challenge and specificity those goals require.

Is low-impact always the best choice?

Low-impact exercise can be an excellent option in certain situations, but it isn’t inherently superior for all fitness goals. While it helps reduce wear and tear on joints, it may not provide the mechanical stress needed to improve bone density, build strength, or elevate athletic performance.

For individuals with healthy joints and no mobility issues, incorporating some high-impact or weight-bearing activities, such as running, jumping, or resistance training, can offer greater physiological benefits. Ultimately, the ideal level of impact you should aim for in your workouts depends on your goals, fitness level, and injury history, rather than the assumption that less impact is always better.

What are common mistakes people make when using ellipticals?

Leaning too much on the handles

Many users rely heavily on the handles for support, reducing the workload on their lower body. This can limit the cardiovascular and muscular benefits of the workout. The handles are meant to provide balance, not carry your weight. Leaning too much also encourages poor posture and can lead to discomfort or strain in the shoulders and wrists.

Slouching or poor posture

Speaking of poor posture, maintaining proper alignment is essential for any cardio machine. On the elliptical, slouching or craning the neck can diminish core engagement and affect breathing. A tall, upright posture helps activate the core, promotes better balance, and ensures more efficient movement patterns.

Moving too fast without resistance

It’s common to see people pedaling quickly with little to no resistance, which can make the workout feel easy but ineffective. Without adequate resistance, the muscles aren’t challenged, and the cardiovascular system doesn’t have to work as hard. In these cases, you may as well just skip the gym and take a walk around the block.

Ignoring the lower body

Though ellipticals have moving handles, the primary work should come from the legs. Overemphasizing arm movement or “coasting” through the motion can turn the session into a passive activity with limited return on time invested.

What cardio machines are better?

The best cardio machine depends on your goals, but several options offer more effective training than the elliptical for most people. Treadmills, for example, provide a more natural gait pattern and allow for precise control of speed and incline, making them ideal for improving running performance, cardiovascular endurance, and calorie burn.

Rowing machines are another strong choice. They deliver a full-body, low-impact workout that challenges both the cardiovascular system and major muscle groups, especially the back, legs, and core. For those looking to build power and stamina, air bikes (also known as assault bikes) are highly effective, combining upper and lower body effort with variable resistance that responds to intensity.

Even stair climbers can offer more functional benefits than ellipticals, particularly for improving leg strength and mimicking real-world movement. However, if you do have any knee or hip pain, this option may not be suitable for you.

Frequently asked questions

Are ellipticals good for losing belly fat?

Ellipticals can contribute to overall fat loss when paired with proper nutrition, but they don’t specifically target belly fat. No cardio machine can spot-reduce fat in one area. Achieving more effective results requires combining consistent exercise, strength training, and a calorie-controlled diet to reduce total body fat.

Can you get in shape just using an elliptical?

An elliptical can improve cardiovascular health and support weight loss, but relying on it alone may limit strength development, mobility, and overall fitness. A well-rounded routine that includes resistance training, mobility work, and varied cardio will lead to more balanced and sustainable results than using one machine exclusively.

What does 30 minutes on the elliptical do?

Thirty minutes on the elliptical can elevate your heart rate, burn calories, and improve cardiovascular endurance, especially for beginners. It’s a low-impact option that supports aerobic conditioning. However, the overall effectiveness depends on intensity, resistance, and consistency, and may be limited without incorporating strength or higher-effort training methods.