This overlooked training method can supercharge your strength and size

During a workout, it can be easy to just go through the motions and not think too much about how you actually carry out each individual rep. As a gym enthusiast, I have my favorite exercises on repeat, and I have noticed that this habit can sometimes lead to less intentional form. For example, it can be easy to neglect the eccentric part of an exercise.

If you want to take your gains to the next level, keep reading to learn more about eccentric training benefits and why it should be a priority in your lifting routine!

What is eccentric training?

Eccentric training focuses on the lowering or lengthening phase of a movement, when your muscles are under tension as they extend. For example, in a squat, it’s the controlled descent, and in a bicep curl, it’s the slow lowering of the weight.

This phase is often stronger than the lifting (concentric) phase, allowing you to handle more load and build resilience. By emphasizing slow, controlled eccentrics, you create greater muscle tension, which can result in additional growth, enhanced strength, and improved stability.

It also conditions your tendons and connective tissues, reducing your risk of injury. Since eccentric actions play a major role in everyday movements and athletic performance, training them specifically can boost both strength and function, making it a powerful and often overlooked tool.

What does science say about the benefits?

Scientific research highlights that eccentric training significantly boosts muscle strength and hypertrophy, often outperforming traditional concentric or mixed training modalities.

A systematic review and meta-analysis found that “Eccentric exercise is effective for improving strength and some markers of cardiovascular health compared to traditional exercise modalities.”

Another controlled trial compared the effects of eccentric-only (ECC) bench press to concentric-only (CONC) and traditional concentric-eccentric (TRAD) with 34 resistance-trained men. The results revealed that ECC contributed to significant 1 RM/body mass increases and was the only training form to retain that after detraining. It was also the only training form that improved and retained maximum number of repetitions and chest circumference.

Furthermore, a specific muscle-hypertrophy study revealed that fast-velocity eccentric training produced greater muscle growth than concentric training, highlighting its unique potential for structural adaptations.

How to add eccentric moves to your routine

Adding eccentric moves to your routine doesn’t require a complete overhaul — it simply means putting more focus on the lowering phase of your lifts. Start by slowing down the descent of exercises you already do, like squats, push-ups, or bicep curls. Aim for a three to five second lower, then return to the starting position at a normal pace.

You can also try “eccentric-only” reps by using a heavier weight than you can lift concentrically. For example, have a partner help you lift the bar, then control the slow lowering on your own.

Bodyweight exercises work, too. Negative pull-ups and slow push-ups are excellent eccentric drills that build strength and control while preparing you for full repetitions.

Common mistakes to avoid