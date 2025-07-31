 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Diabetes and exercise: What’s holding people back? Study reveals common barriers

Is it low energy, motivation, or something else that gets in the way of our exercise plans?

By
man exercising on bars outside evening
Taraschuiko / Pexels

An interesting study revealed that around 90% of people with type 2 diabetes aren’t meeting the weekly physical activity recommendations. While there are benefits of exercise for people with and without diabetes, researchers have found that physical activity and modest weight loss can lower type 2 diabetes risk by up to 58% in high-risk populations. The researchers noted that the acute and chronic improvements in insulin action are accomplished with a powerful combination of aerobic exercise and resistance training.

Resistance training refers to exercise using resistance, such as dumbbells, kettlebells, or resistance bands. Exercise can be a useful, advantageous tool in the management of diabetes, blood sugar issues, and insulin resistance. So, what’s holding people back from getting the benefits of exercise and lowering those risks? 

Not enough shut-eye?

Man sleeping on soft white pillow
Timur Weber / Pexels

For me, one of my biggest obstacles is if my energy is too low and I haven’t had enough sleep the night before, so I try to prioritize and improve my sleep, which in turn improves my exercise consistency.

Recommended Videos

Researchers delved into why so many people with type 2 diabetes aren’t meeting those exercise guidelines. Let’s check out the research.

The study

man lunging bodyweight exercise lunge
Pexels / Pexels

In a study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, researchers collected data from the Steno Diabetes Center’s outpatient clinic in Denmark. The study involved four focus groups and 28 individuals with type 2 diabetes aged 39 to 71. Participants were also asked open-ended questions and shown images, statements, and quotations about physical activity.

The most common barriers to exercise

tired man white t-shirt looking in mirror
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

The researchers discovered that the most common barriers to exercise for those with type 2 diabetes who are overweight or obese include:

  • Functional limitations in the body.
  • Logistical challenges, such as a lack of time or knowledge about where to exercise in their local area.
  • Uncertainty about the safety of different types of exercise.
  • Low motivation.
  • A lack of tailored, personalized support.

The researchers also unveiled that being physically active alongside others provided a sense of mutual commitment and enjoyment, showing the benefits of group classes or exercising with a family member or friend. 

Concluding thoughts

man exercising older man doing push ups workout inside home
Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

Many people just aren’t sure where to start or what to do next. Sometimes, with all the different exercises, plans, methods, and programs out there, it can seem a little daunting, especially if you’re a newbie or it’s been a while. This is where working with a personal trainer or an online coach can be useful, even if it’s just to help get you started and on the right track.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

You can also try to exercise more with your friends or family. In this study, the researchers concluded that when people are active, a higher level of social interaction can help them to maintain those activity levels.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Experts say the dad bod era is over — here’s what men are focusing on instead
Should you change your fitness mindset?
man in gym using bands thinking happy

Once upon a time, the "dad bod" trend was all the rage, but experts say the conversation is shifting -- and for good reason. David Freeman, Senior Director of Signature Coach Excellence at Life Time, as well as the Co-Host of the Life Time Talks Podcast, says that more men are focusing on longevity and performance as key aspects of their health and fitness efforts. Freeman has been in the fitness industry for 15+ years.

What's driving the shift in conversation to a longevity-focused approach? Here's what Freeman shared about the end of the 'dad bod' era and the shift toward longevity and performance in men's health and fitness.
The shift from the dad bod

Read more
New report exposed what’s in nutrition bars—and which ones fitness lovers should eat
Which snack bars are safe for pre and post-workout
Snack Bars

If your fitness and nutrition routine includes munching on your favorite snack and nutrition bars before or after your workout, you'll really want to pay attention to this alarming news. The Clean Label Project has just released a new report that's exposed what's really in snack and nutrition bars, revealing that every single one of the 165 top-selling snack and nutrition bars from 50 leading brands showed detectable levels of heavy metals.

The study, titled the 2025 Snack and Nutrition Bar Category Insights Report, also revealed some alarming findings: certified-organic bars contained 28% more heavy metals than conventional ones, and 97% of the bars in the study exceeded Prop 65 limits for acrylamide, a chemical linked to cancer. The findings of this study are raising major concerns surrounding labeling transparency and consumer safety, especially in a $7.4 billion industry marketed as healthy.

Read more
What does grip strength tell you about your risk of chronic disease? New studies
shirtless man in gym doing close grip lat pulldown with cable machine

We often hear fitness buffs discussing bulging biceps, toned triceps, and how to build tree trunk legs on leg day. What’s equally important but not as widely discussed is grip strength. You use your gripping muscles in your hands and wrists every day when you’re doing your functional tasks and when you’re in the gym powering through a deadlift or doing HIIT battle rope exercises like slams, waves, or pulls. Let’s explore the latest research and the importance of grip strength.

Correlations and vital signs

Read more