Cut your gym time by 40% without sacrificing gains — Study reveals workout hack

Can you really build muscle in less time? Check out this workout method for the busy exercise enthusiasts.

By
Man sitting on bench in gym holding weights dumbbells
Bemistermister / Pexels

With our busy schedules, gym time is often limited. It’s a common belief that you have to power through rounds and rounds and hours and hours at the gym to make any serious headway, but research reveals that even shorter durations of exercise can yield results. I feel a sense of accomplishment even after I’ve squeezed in a 15-minute workout, whether it’s a slow yoga session, a jog around the block, lifting some weights, or working my way through an aerobics and bodyweight exercise circuit.

Recently, researchers unveiled a workout hack that could cut your gym time by 40% without sacrificing those gains. Let’s check out the latest research.

The study

man barbell lifting weigh
Vido Boskovic / Pexels

In a preprint study on SportRxiv, researchers aimed to compare superset training with traditional resistance training in terms of their effects on muscle strength, muscle growth, body composition, and muscular endurance. The 43 study participants had experience with resistance training and were divided into two groups: the superset group and the traditional straight-set group.

Recommended Videos

During the eight-week study, both groups completed the same exercise program with the following six exercises twice a week:

man lifting overhead barbell press in gym
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

All participants finished four sets per exercise to muscular failure with two minutes of rest time between sets. The straight sets group took a moment to rest between each exercise, but the superset group did their exercises with no rest in between, just one right after the other.

With antagonist supersets, you pair exercises that work opposing muscle groups back to back, such as your biceps and triceps or chest and back. This method is used to promote muscle growth and strength.

The results

Man doing barbell rows. red vest
Miljan Živković / Adobe Stock

The researchers concluded that:

  • Both groups experienced the same average increase in muscle thickness.
  • The superset group had 36% less gym time compared to the traditional straight sets group, while still achieving the same outcome.

This aligns with previous research revealing the effectiveness of antagonist supersets in yielding similar muscle gains in up to 50% less time.

Concluding thoughts on antagonistic supersets

man doing one arm dumbbell front raise exercise in gym
MDV Edwards / Shutterstock

It’s important to consider whether supersets are suitable for beginners. This study was conducted with advanced, experienced lifters, and powering through supersets might make it more difficult for beginners to give the necessary focus to safety, technique, and proper form.

Are supersets more challenging?

Man in gym wearing red shirt doing concentration curl with dumbbell seated on bench
Uriel Venegas / Pexels

We should keep in mind that, as Dr. Wolf states, participants in the superset group reported that the workout programs felt more challenging and they had more discomfort. Some superset participants reported nausea, which could be due to the higher intensity and reduced rest time. While supersets could save you time in the gym, it’s possible they could also feel more difficult and even require more recovery between your sessions.

The good news for the busy exercise enthusiasts is that you can still build muscle while cutting your gym time by up to 36%, making it a pretty nifty workout hack.

