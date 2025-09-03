 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Weights or treadmill? Researchers explore if lifting burns body fat like cardio

Lifting weights or running: Which is the true king of fat loss?

By
Man barbell gym
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

When people want to shed pounds fast, they usually step on the treadmill or power through rounds of jumping jacks and aerobic exercise. Cardio is the go-to for burning body fat. While many fitness professionals recommend incorporating both cardio and strength training into your workout routine, cardio is renowned as the primary player in ditching the fat.

The power of cardio for fat loss

man running outdoors
Olly Man / Pexels

Researchers have found that aerobic exercise alone results in clinically significant weight loss. One interesting study showed that a minimum of 150 minutes of weekly aerobic exercise is associated with clinically important reductions in both measures of body fat and waist circumference.

Recommended Videos

Recently, researchers investigated the effects of resistance training, aerobic training, and a combination of the two on body mass and body fat loss. Let’s check out the latest research.

The study

two men doing jumping jacks jumping working out
Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

In a systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, researchers examined 31 studies of metabolically healthy individuals comparing resistance training, aerobic training, and concurrent training (the combination). The workload was matched for all three different types of exercise training.

The results

Man in gym doing overhead press or military press with barbell
Arsenii / Adobe Stock

The researchers concluded the following:

  • Aerobic training and concurrent training (a combination of aerobic and resistance training) yielded more significant fat loss on average compared to resistance training alone.
  • Resistance training was equally effective at lowering body fat percentage, which refers to the proportion of body fat in relation to your total body weight.
  • In some studies where participants completed the same training volume and intensity, the fat loss results were similar across all three training types.

The researchers also revealed that resistance training is superior to aerobic training in helping to preserve lean muscle mass.

Body fat percentage vs. body mass index

BMI body mass index sign
Moe Magners / Pexels

Many fitness professionals believe that body fat percentage is a better and more reliable indicator of overall health than body mass index. Body fat percentage distinguishes between your fat and muscle mass, whereas body mass index (BMI) doesn’t. Having lower body fat relative to your lean muscle mass makes you leaner overall.

Concluding thoughts

Man in gym wearing red shirt doing concentration curl with dumbbell seated on bench
Uriel Venegas / Pexels

This large meta-analysis shows us that lifting weights can be almost or even equally effective as cardio for burning body fat, which makes sense when you consider that building muscle requires more energy and increases your resting metabolic rate over time, so you burn more calories at rest. Put simply, when you stay dedicated to your resistance training, you’ll have more muscle on your body, and your body burns more calories when you’re resting and not even doing anything, which is good news for fat loss and weight loss.

There are benefits to different types of exercise, which is why you’ll often hear people telling you to do both. This new review challenges the commonly held belief that cardio is the winner for fat loss.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

5 beginner rowing machine workouts that burn fat and build endurance
Switch up your cardio with this effective, low-impact option
AI fitness coach

Using a rowing machine has many benefits, and this was proven in an NIH study that involved 20 subjects and shared the following results: “After the training, fat mass and total body fat percent decreased significantly. In the fitness test, back strength and trunk flexion score increased significantly.”

If you are considering adding rowing to your routine, you have come to the right place. As a personal trainer, I frequently implement rowing into my clients’ workout plans, especially if they want to train their upper body in a low-impact way. Keep reading to discover five beginner rowing machine workouts that can be part of your weekly regimen!

Read more
Cycling is fun and good for your health — here’s the research on pedal power
From lowering stress to strengthening your legs, there are plenty of reasons to get on the bike and pedal.
bicycle on path

Cycling is an excellent way to get some exercise in the great outdoors. You can pedal around your city and get your muscles moving. I’ve always loved cycling, and writing this is making me want to fix my tire, so I can get back on the bike again. It’s a fun way to travel around that offers numerous benefits over driving a car. From scenic routes to trips across the country, here are the benefits of this ever-popular childhood pastime.

What are the benefits of cycling?

Read more
Can boxing build muscle? Yes — if you do it like this
Could boxing replace your strength training workouts?
Boxing.

As a personal trainer, I have encouraged numerous clients to give boxing a try, as many people find it to be a much more enjoyable form of exercise compared to the typical elliptical session or outdoor run. That being said, no one can deny that boxing is an amazing cardio workout, but can boxing build muscle? 

If you want to take the sport more seriously but don’t want to risk losing your gains — or have a muscle-building goal — then knowing how to approach your boxing workouts is imperative. Keep reading to learn how boxing could transform your body, as well as how to pair it effectively with strength training!

Read more