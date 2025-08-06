 Skip to main content
5 30-minute treadmill workout ideas to lose weight and build muscle

Take your fitness to the next level with one simple machine

By
man running on treadmill
Julia Larson / Pexels

The treadmill is present in nearly every gym — and for good reason. Treadmills are a versatile piece of cardio equipment that allow you to burn calories, build lower body strength, and get in different types of workouts while staying indoors. I personally walk on an incline on the treadmill every day after my strength training session.

So, if you are interested in reaping the benefits of the treadmill, keep reading to discover five 30-minute treadmill workout ideas to include in your routine!

5 30-minute treadmill workout ideas

two people walking on incline treadmill
Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels

Steady-state walk or jog

Set your treadmill to a comfortable pace that you can maintain for 30 minutes—this could be a brisk walk (3.5-4 mph) or an easy jog (5-6 mph). Keep the incline at 0–1% to simulate outdoor conditions. This workout helps you build endurance and burn steady calories without overexerting yourself.

Incline intervals

Alternate between walking or jogging on flat ground and then walking uphill. Start with 3 minutes at 0% incline, then increase the incline to 5% for 2 minutes while maintaining the same speed. Repeat this cycle 5 times. This challenges your legs and increases calorie burn.

Speed intervals

Warm up for 5 minutes at a light jog or brisk walk. Then, alternate 1-minute sprints (7-9 mph) with 2 minutes of walking or jogging for recovery. Repeat this cycle 7 times, then cool down. This high-intensity interval training (HIIT) boosts fat loss and improves cardiovascular fitness. It can also be a great way to include some running in your routine in a more engaging manner.

Pyramid workout

Start with 1 minute at a moderate pace, then increase either your speed or incline at 2, 3, 4, and 5-minute intervals. After the 5-minute effort, work your way back down the pyramid (4, 3, 2, 1 minutes). Take 30 seconds of rest between intervals if needed.

Mixed incline and speed

If you really want to challenge yourself, you can combine incline and speed changes during your treadmill workout. Walk or jog for 3 minutes at 3% incline, then increase speed for 1 minute at 0% incline. Alternate for 6 rounds. This workout targets fat burning and muscle endurance simultaneously.

How do treadmill workouts help you lose weight?

man on treadmill picture running by window
Will Picture This / Pexels

Treadmill workouts help you lose weight by increasing your calorie burn and boosting your metabolism. When you walk, jog, or run on a treadmill, your body uses energy to move, contributing to a calorie deficit—which is essential for weight loss.

One NIH study proves this when sharing the following: “Our study shows that [12 weeks of] moderate-intensity treadmill walking reduce[s] abdominal fat in overweight and obese women.”

The workout strategy that builds muscle and boosts testosterone, according to a pro

Using features like incline and intervals can also intensify your workout. Incline walking engages more muscles, especially in your legs and glutes, increasing energy expenditure. Interval training alternates between high and low intensity, keeping your heart rate elevated and improving fat burning even after exercise.

If you are consistent with your treadmill workouts and eat a healthy diet, this can help you reduce body fat over time. Plus, treadmill exercise improves cardiovascular health, supporting your overall fitness and potential for sustainable weight loss.

Can you build muscle with treadmill training?

muscular man on treadmill standing on treadmill in gym
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Treadmill training is primarily known for how it improves cardiovascular fitness, but it can also help with building muscle in the lower body. Walking or running on an incline challenges your glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves more than flat-surface workouts. This added resistance encourages muscle activation and endurance development.

Interval training, such as alternating sprints with recovery periods, can promote fast-twitch muscle fiber engagement, which supports muscle strength and power. However, treadmill workouts alone won’t build significant muscle mass like weightlifting does, so it is important to pair the two.

If you want to maximize your muscle growth, combine treadmill cardio with strength training exercises targeting the same muscle groups. This balanced approach improves both muscle size and endurance while enhancing overall fitness.

Tips for maximizing your treadmill workouts

Man on treadmill
Lightfield Studios / Shutterstock
  • Focus on maintaining good posture by keeping your back straight and shoulders relaxed throughout your workout.
  • Vary your speed and incline to challenge different muscle groups and prevent workout boredom.
  • Incorporate interval training by alternating between high-intensity bursts and recovery periods to boost calorie burn and endurance.
  • Use the treadmill’s incline feature to simulate hill climbing, which increases muscle engagement and calorie expenditure.
  • Pay attention to your foot strike by landing softly to reduce impact and prevent injury.
  • Warm up for five minutes before your workout and cool down afterward to prepare your body and aid recovery.
  • Track your progress using the treadmill’s monitor to stay motivated and set achievable goals.
  • Stay hydrated and wear proper running shoes to support comfort and performance.

Frequently asked questions

Treadmills in a gym
Ryan de Hamer / Unsplash

Does 12/3/30 actually work?

The 12/3/30 treadmill workout—walking at 12% incline, 3 mph speed for 30 minutes—can be effective for beginners. It boosts calorie burn and builds lower-body endurance with low impact on the joints. Consistency and combining it with strength training and a healthy diet are key to seeing real results.

How can I lose 10 pounds in two weeks on a treadmill?

If you want to increase your chances of keeping the weight off, it is safer to aim for losing one to two pounds per week rather than five. If you generally want to lose weight on a treadmill, you need to be consistent with daily incline workouts of 30 to 60 minutes, eat in a calorie deficit, and effectively manage your sleep and stress levels.

Is 30 minutes on a treadmill enough?

Yes, 30 minutes on a treadmill can be enough for an effective workout. It improves cardiovascular fitness, burns calories, and helps build endurance. To maximize benefits, vary your pace and incline or incorporate intervals.

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
