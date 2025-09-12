Build big biceps with just a cable machine using these 5 exercises

Are you looking to grow your biceps but only have access to a cable machine? As a personal trainer, I have created numerous programs for people who needed to prioritize the cable machine, and I can assure you that you can still make some noticeable progress.

The biceps are an important muscle when it comes to both functional movements and an impressive physique, so keep reading to discover five cable machine bicep exercises to include in your routine!

5 cable machine bicep exercises

Cable bicep curl

Instructions:

Attach a straight bar to a low pulley. Stand tall and grasp the bar with an underhand grip. Curl the bar toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows tucked. Try to avoid any swinging. Lower slowly with control before continuing to the next rep.

Recommended Videos

Recommended sets and reps: 3–4 sets of 10–12 reps

Rope hammer curl

Instructions:

Attach a rope to a low pulley. Hold both ends of the rope with a neutral grip (palms facing each other). Curl upward, keeping your elbows close to your torso. Slowly return to the start.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 12–15 reps

Single-arm cable curl

Instructions:

Attach a handle to a low pulley. Stand sideways and grab the handle with one hand. Keep your core tight as you curl the handle up toward your shoulder, focusing on control. Lower slowly before repeating, and then switch to the other side.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10–12 reps per arm

Overhead cable curl

Instructions:

Set the pulleys to shoulder height with handles attached. Grab each handle and extend your arms outward, but maintain a slight bend in your elbows. Simultaneously, curl both hands toward your head. Return to the starting position with control.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 12 reps

Reverse cable curl

Instructions:

Attach a straight bar to a low pulley. Grip the bar overhand (palms down). Curl the bar upward while keeping your elbows steady. Try not to bend your wrists under the resistance. Slowly lower back down before repeating.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 12–15 reps

Can you get big biceps with only a cable machine?

Yes, you can build big biceps using only a cable machine. Cables provide constant tension throughout the full range of motion, which is one of the key drivers of hypertrophy. Unlike free weights, where tension can drop off at certain points, cables keep your muscles working continuously, leading to more effective stimulation.

Another perk is the variety of cable attachments and pulley positions, which also makes it easy to target the biceps from multiple angles, hitting both the long and short heads of the muscle. One NIH study shared that, compared to selectorized weight training, “Greater starting and ending angles were seen for the elbow and shoulder joints during selectorized biceps curl.”

With consistent progressive overload—gradually increasing weight, reps, or intensity—you can achieve significant size and strength gains. Exercises like cable curls, hammer curls, and overhead curls are especially effective for isolating the biceps while still engaging stabilizing muscles. While free weights are often considered the standard for arm training, cable machines can absolutely deliver comparable results if used with proper form and a well-structured workout routine.

How often should you do cable bicep exercises?

The frequency of cable bicep exercises depends on your overall training program, but most people see solid progress when training biceps two to three times per week. Since the biceps are a smaller muscle group, they recover faster than larger muscles like the legs or back. This means you can train them more often, provided you allow at least 48 hours of rest between direct sessions.

Cable bicep exercises can also be included as accessory work on upper-body or pull-focused days. For example, pairing them after back exercises ensures the biceps are already pre-fatigued, allowing you to maximize efficiency. Beginners may benefit from shorter sessions with moderate weight, while more experienced lifters can use cables to add volume and variety to their routine.

The key is balancing frequency with intensity. Consistently overloading the biceps with proper form, while avoiding excessive strain, helps promote steady growth without risking overtraining.

Tips for seeing the best results

Prioritize progressive overload by gradually increasing the weight, reps, or sets over time to keep your muscles challenged and growing.

Focus on proper form and controlled movement during cable exercises to maximize muscle activation and reduce injury risk.

Eat a protein-rich diet with balanced carbohydrates and healthy fats to support muscle repair, energy, and overall recovery.

Aim for at least seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night, as this is when muscle growth and repair primarily occur.

Stay consistent with your training schedule, making bicep work a regular part of your routine rather than an occasional add-on.

Hydrate throughout the day, since muscles perform and recover better when your body is well-hydrated.

Track your workouts and nutrition to monitor progress and make necessary adjustments.

Manage stress through relaxation or active recovery, as high stress levels can hinder muscle growth and overall performance.

Frequently asked questions

Are four exercises enough for biceps?

Yes, four exercises are typically enough for biceps, especially if you vary angles and grips to target both heads of the muscle. Quality matters more than quantity. Performing three to four sets per exercise with proper form, progressive overload, and adequate recovery can effectively build strength and size over time.

What is the most effective exercise for biceps?

The most effective cable exercise for biceps is the cable curl. It provides constant tension throughout the entire range of motion, unlike free weights, where resistance can vary. This continuous stress maximizes muscle activation, making it one of the best choices for building size, strength, and definition in the biceps.

Are cable machines better than dumbbells?

Cable machines aren’t necessarily better than dumbbells; they simply offer different benefits. Cables provide constant tension, smoother resistance, and more exercise variety. Dumbbells, however, allow for natural movement patterns and build stabilizer strength. The best choice depends on your goals, but combining both creates a well-rounded training program.