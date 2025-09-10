This feel-good workout is linked to better memory and brain health

I can’t deny that exercising enhances my focus, memory, and productivity the rest of the day and maybe the next day, too. Researchers have found that one year of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise resulted in a significant increase in the volume of the hippocampus and helped reverse age-related volume loss in this brain region.

The hippocampus is the learning and memory center of the brain, and engaging in physical activity is one way to help prevent cognitive decline and enhance your brain function, memory, and learning. Recent research highlights a specific type of exercise that can boost your memory and grow the hippocampus. Let’s explore.

Which type of exercise grows the hippocampus?

It’s time to get back on the bike. A recent 13-year study published in JAMA Network Open involved almost half a million adults, and the researchers aimed to investigate how various modes of transportation are associated with brain health over time, with a focus on dementia.

The researchers revealed that individuals who cycled frequently had a significantly lower risk of getting dementia. Cycling was linked to a 19% reduced all-cause dementia risk and a 22% reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cycling was the mode of transportation that grew the hippocampus on brain scans. The study authors noted that those who cycled had much bigger hippocampal volumes. It turns out, there’s something powerful about cycling for brain health. With Alzheimer’s disease, the hippocampus is known to degenerate and shrink in the earlier stages of progression.

Cycling and your brain

Scientists have long been studying the connection between brain health and exercise, including cycling. In another study, participants cycled for at least 30 minutes three times a week for a total of eight weeks. Some study participants used an E-bike to assist with pedaling, while others used a traditional bicycle.

The study authors measured cognitive function and well-being before and after the intervention and concluded that both the E-bike group and the traditional cycling group showed improvements in accuracy and executive function compared to participants who did not cycle. Executive function refers to cognitive skills like memory, focus, and planning.

It’s time to get back on the bike

This research demonstrates that cycling isn’t just another mode of transportation; it’s an effective way to enhance brain function while traveling outdoors. These brain scans highlight the potential of cycling to stimulate the growth of the brain region associated with learning and memory. So, if you’re someone who frequently forgets where you put your car keys or your phone and you’re having difficulty focusing, it’s worth cycling more often.