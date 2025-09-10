 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This feel-good workout is linked to better memory and brain health

Brain gains from getting on the bike?

By
Brain scans
Shvetsa / Pexels

I can’t deny that exercising enhances my focus, memory, and productivity the rest of the day and maybe the next day, too. Researchers have found that one year of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise resulted in a significant increase in the volume of the hippocampus and helped reverse age-related volume loss in this brain region. 

The hippocampus is the learning and memory center of the brain, and engaging in physical activity is one way to help prevent cognitive decline and enhance your brain function, memory, and learning. Recent research highlights a specific type of exercise that can boost your memory and grow the hippocampus. Let’s explore.

Which type of exercise grows the hippocampus?

person cycling outdoors
Tony Pham / Pexels

It’s time to get back on the bike. A recent 13-year study published in JAMA Network Open involved almost half a million adults, and the researchers aimed to investigate how various modes of transportation are associated with brain health over time, with a focus on dementia.

Recommended Videos

The researchers revealed that individuals who cycled frequently had a significantly lower risk of getting dementia. Cycling was linked to a 19% reduced all-cause dementia risk and a 22% reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cycling was the mode of transportation that grew the hippocampus on brain scans. The study authors noted that those who cycled had much bigger hippocampal volumes. It turns out, there’s something powerful about cycling for brain health. With Alzheimer’s disease, the hippocampus is known to degenerate and shrink in the earlier stages of progression.

Cycling and your brain

man sitting near bicycle
Munbaik / Pexels

Scientists have long been studying the connection between brain health and exercise, including cycling. In another study, participants cycled for at least 30 minutes three times a week for a total of eight weeks. Some study participants used an E-bike to assist with pedaling, while others used a traditional bicycle. 

The study authors measured cognitive function and well-being before and after the intervention and concluded that both the E-bike group and the traditional cycling group showed improvements in accuracy and executive function compared to participants who did not cycle. Executive function refers to cognitive skills like memory, focus, and planning.

It’s time to get back on the bike

man cycling outside on the grass
Kingbull Bikes / Unsplash

This research demonstrates that cycling isn’t just another mode of transportation; it’s an effective way to enhance brain function while traveling outdoors. These brain scans highlight the potential of cycling to stimulate the growth of the brain region associated with learning and memory. So, if you’re someone who frequently forgets where you put your car keys or your phone and you’re having difficulty focusing, it’s worth cycling more often.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Built like a Viking: Science-backed benefits of the Norwegian 4×4 workout method
Boost your VO2 max and cardiorespiratory fitness with this easy-to-follow interval training
man dressed as Viking

Sometimes you just want a slow and gentle workout, and other times you’re ready to kick it up a notch and pump up the volume. High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, refers to short bursts of intense exercise with recovery periods, with the goal of ramping up your heart rate to at least 80% of your maximum heart rate. You’ll combine moves like high knees and speed squats with strength training exercises using dumbbells, resistance bands, or your own bodyweight.

Researchers have revealed that HIIT is beneficial for both heart health and brain health. You’ll burn calories and get your muscles moving, blood flowing, and heart pumping. Lately, fitness buffs everywhere are talking about the Norwegian 4x4 workout method, which is essentially a type of interval training protocol typically completed at a higher intensity. Let’s examine how it works and its potential benefits.

Read more
Scientists confirm the powerful link between muscle building & boosting strength
Does bigger mean stronger? Researchers study leg strength and muscle size in healthy young men
-man shirtless muscles flexing abs arms

Is muscle size a good predictor of strength? Is bulking up those muscles the best way to get stronger? When we see bigger muscles, many of us associate them with more muscle power. After all, researchers have shown that staying committed to the gym generates results over time and grows muscle size and strength simultaneously. 

Personally, I’ve seen my muscles grow bigger while feeling stronger at the same time after dedicating months to my training, so I can attest to this. Recently, researchers studied whether muscle size is indeed a good predictor of strength and how changes in muscle size relate to strength gains following resistance training. Let’s explore.

Read more
The only cable machine workout guide beginners actually need
These 10 cable machine exercises deliver an effective full-body workout!
Man doing standing cable chest press exercise in gym on cable machine

When first getting started, the gym can be a daunting place, as there is so much equipment to choose from. Which is the best option for your goals? As a personal trainer, I have worked with many people just starting their fitness journey, and the cable machine is one I frequently include in their programs. 

So, what exactly is a cable machine, and how can it help you get fitter and stronger? Keep reading to learn how to use cable machine exercises to look and feel your best!

Read more