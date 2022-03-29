Bowflex VeloCore Exercise Bike Is $900 Off for Today Only!

There’s no better time to begin a new fitness routine than right now, especially when there are some great Bowflex deals lurking out there. Best Buy currently has one of the best exercise bike deals available, as the Bowflex VeloCore exercise bike is just $1,100 right now. Regularly priced at $2,000, this VeloCore deal makes for a savings of $900. It’s a limited-time offering and the clock is counting down, so you’ll need to click over to Best Buy quickly to claim this massive savings.

Whether you’re an experienced spinner or just looking to shed your exercise bike training wheels, the Bowflex VeloCore is a great option. In fact, we even think it’s one of the best Peloton alternatives, as it brings great workouts, modern features, and the high-quality Bowflex name to your fitness space. Workouts can become quite addictive, as a 16-inch console delivers daily custom workouts that will immerse you deeply into your activity. This high-quality console also allows you to catch up on your binge watching while you work out, as it’s able to access a variety of streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu.

But Bowflex doesn’t just provide entertainment in creating such an immersive workout platform. The VeloCore exercise bike also uses its built-in technology to help you transform your body. It comes with guided coaching built-in, as well as what’s known as Lean Mode, an active core-engagement feature that enables you to lean left and right, transforming your stationary ride into a fun, full-body experience. It allows you to interact with personalized programming that guides all of your moves, ride into virtual environments, and connect to some of your favorite cycling apps as well. The Bowflex VeloCore exercise bike has 100 resistance levels, adjustable dual link pedals, a height-adjustable seat, and six different position for the handlebars, making it a great option for anyone.

If you’re torn over what piece of fitness equipment is right for you, explore our Stationary Bike vs. Treadmill rundown, but if you’re sold an exercise bike, this deal is for you. Seeing a massive discount of $900 today at Best Buy, the Bowflex VeloCore exercise bike is a must-have piece of fitness equipment. It’s currently just $1,100, but this is a limited time offer, and the clock continues to count down. Click over to Best Buy to claim this deal while you can.

