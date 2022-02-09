This Bowflex Treadmill Just Got a $1,200 Discount!

There’s no better time to work off some of the weight that accumulates through the winter than right now, and Best Buy is making it easier to do so while the exterior temperatures remain low and our workouts are more limited to the indoors. The price of the Bowflex Treadmill 10 has been dropped a head-turning $1,200 at Best Buy, which brings it all the way down to $1,600 from its regular price of $2,800. Free shipping is also included, a nice addition to the deal for what would otherwise be a pricey delivery, making it one of the best treadmill deals and Bowflex deals you’ll track down anywhere.

Fitness enthusiasts, workout warriors, and health nuts alike know well the Bowflex name, as it’s one of the highest-quality brands in workout equipment. The Bowflex Treadmill 10 lives up to the Bowflex name, as it has a range of features meant to keep users engaged, immersed, and inspired in their workout sessions. It brings access to daily custom workouts that are personalized to a user’s unique capabilities, as well as personalized coaching. This takes place on the 10-inch console, where users can also take in content from streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video while working out.

In creating an immersive workout experience, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 brings motivation to exercise to all of its users. With more than 50 global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed, a jog on the Bowflex Treadmill 10 can be as adventurous as running around the world. It features more than 100 unique workout programs with unlimited profiles, as well as incline training with motorized decline/incline from -5% to 15%. It’s an impressive piece of workout machinery that will look good and feel good in any workout environment, and if you’re considering some other equipment, check out our stationary bike vs. treadmill comparison to see which is a better workout for you.

With spring right around the corner, there’s no better time to work on your body. This deal at Best Buy has the price of the Bowflex Treadmill 10 dropped all the way down to $1,600, which is a savings of $1,200 from its regular price of $2,800. Also included are a Bluetooth-enabled heart-rate armband and a free one-year JRNY membership, which adds another $149 in savings to your pocket with this purchase.

