The best treadmill deals mean you get all the benefits of a fantastic treadmill for far less than usual. Right now, you can buy a tremendous Bowflex Treadmill 10 for just $1,500 at Best Buy, saving you a huge $1,300 off the usual price. Offering plenty of excellent features from great incline training to streaming support, this is the treadmill to buy if you’re serious about working out from home.

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is easily one of the best treadmills out there thanks to its array of features. It offers great features for ensuring you get the best treadmill workouts every time. This includes incline training so you can adjust the decline or incline between -5% right up to 15% so the workout suits your needs. There’s built-in motivation, too, in the form of the slim, comfortable Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband that continuously monitors your heart rate so you can always work towards staying within your target zone and not over or underdo it.

Alongside those basics, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 also tosses in over 100 unique workout programs with unlimited profiles. All you need is a JRNY membership to view them all. Alternatively, you can discover over 50 global routes that auto-adjust in real-time to accommodate your speed. Fancy a different form of entertainment while you work out? No sweat. The Bowflex Treadmill 10 also offers up a choice of streaming services, provided you have a JRNY membership and you’re signed up to a streaming provider. On its 10-inch console, you can watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video. That way, you can enjoy all your favorite shows while staying active, too. It’s the perfect way to ensure you stay on the treadmill working out rather than slowing things down.

Intelligently designed, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 is ordinarily priced at $2,800. Right now at Best Buy, however, it’s down to just $1,500, saving you a huge $1,300 on the usual price. There’s rarely a better time to enjoy the delights of a great treadmill for less. Snap it up now while stocks last. We can’t see this deal hanging around for long when there’s such a big savings to be enjoyed.

