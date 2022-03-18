Grab This Bowflex Exercise Bike While It’s $100 Off

If you’re looking to get in shape and have fun while doing it, then you should consider checking out some exercise bike deals. You’ll be able to get a fun workout without having to make the trek to a gym or a spinning studio. When it comes to exercise bikes, Bowflex deals offer some of the best value around, which is why we wanted to share this amazing deal on Walmart. Get the Bowflex C7 Bike along with a free 1-year JRNY membership for just $799, which is $101 off the regular price of $900. That’s an absolute steal of a price for this great piece of workout equipment.

The Bowflex C7 is one of the best exercise bikes around. It’s a robust, full-featured unit, with many of the features you can find in the bikes in spinning studios, along with a couple specifically for home workouts. It has 100 different resistance levels, so you can set varying levels of intensity based on your experience level, desired calorie loss, or strength. There’s also a race-style seat that’s easy to adjust, along with dual-link pedals with toe cages to secure your feet in place during your exercise. On top of that, you get dual bottle holders, perfect for both water and special workout drinks. There are also 3-pound dumbbells, perfect for your stationary bike workouts.

On the front of the device is a 7-inch touchscreen and Bluetooth speakers, which can do a whole host of things. You can use it to track duration, distance, and heart rate — it even comes with a Bluetooth heart rate armband straight out of the box. You can also view all your favorite movies and TV shows through Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more if you have a subscription for them. There’s also the included 1-year JRNY subscription, which gives you a powerful personalized fitness experience. There are a host of adaptive workouts, trainer-led videos, and over 50 global routes that adjust in real time.

Whether you’re an experienced spinner or someone looking to dabble in the world of exercise bikes for the first time, you can’t go wrong with this Bowflex bike. Right now, you can pick up the Bowflex C7, together with a free 1-year JRNY membership worth $149, for just $799 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $101 from the standard price tag of $900. Hit that Buy Now button below and start spinning your way into better health today!

