Even if you’re regularly checking the latest Bowflex deals, or general treadmill deals, sometimes there’s an offer or two that comes down the pipeline that’s worth mentioning separately. Maybe the discount is so low, we’ve never seen anything like it before. Or, maybe the system that’s on sale rarely sees that happen.

It’s a little of both for the deal that Best Buy is honoring today. The Bowflex BXT216 Treadmill is $1,300 off the normal price, but for one day only. You can grab it for $1,400 with free delivery, and have it at your home in as little as 3 days. You can also have a professional install the treadmill for a fee. You can take a look at that deal or read more about it below!

There are treadmill workouts for when you want to gain fitness fast; they’re an excellent way to practice breathing while running in optimal conditions, and the latest models offer some fun ways to join community clubs and classes. The Bowflex BXT216 Treadmill is no exception with its 9-inch full color LCD display, built-in workout programs, powerful 4 CHP motor, Bluetooth connectivity, and much much more!

For starters, it’s a standard-size treadmill with a 375-pound weight capacity. It features a bevy of speeds, 11 pre-configured workout programs — for cardio, intensity, weight management, and so on — and a 4 CHP motor with a 22-inch by 60-inch tread belt. It can be used while flat or at an incline thanks to a 15% motorized incline function. Comfort deck cushioning for the tread makes running, walking, or impacts on this system more smooth. The SoftDrop folding system allows you to lock the tread in a vertical position for easy moving and storing. A media shelf is built-in to hold tablets, phones, or whatever else you might need, with a USB charging port to keep them on while you exercise. Finally, in-console speakers and Bluetooth can stream music or audio from other media.

Normally $2,700, Best Buy has slashed $1,300 off that price, so you can pick it up for $1,400 with free shipping and delivery. Professional installation and setup are available for an added fee. All-in that’s an awesome deal for a Bowflex treadmill, let alone one with this many features! Act soon, because it’s only available today!

