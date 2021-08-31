  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Bowflex Treadmills Are $1,300 off Today – But You Need To Hurry!

By
Bowflex BX216 Treadmill on white background all set up and ready to use.

Even if you’re regularly checking the latest Bowflex deals, or general treadmill deals, sometimes there’s an offer or two that comes down the pipeline that’s worth mentioning separately. Maybe the discount is so low, we’ve never seen anything like it before. Or, maybe the system that’s on sale rarely sees that happen.

It’s a little of both for the deal that Best Buy is honoring today. The Bowflex BXT216 Treadmill is $1,300 off the normal price, but for one day only. You can grab it for $1,400 with free delivery, and have it at your home in as little as 3 days. You can also have a professional install the treadmill for a fee. You can take a look at that deal or read more about it below!

There are treadmill workouts for when you want to gain fitness fast; they’re an excellent way to practice breathing while running in optimal conditions, and the latest models offer some fun ways to join community clubs and classes. The Bowflex BXT216 Treadmill is no exception with its 9-inch full color LCD display, built-in workout programs, powerful 4 CHP motor, Bluetooth connectivity, and much much more!

For starters, it’s a standard-size treadmill with a 375-pound weight capacity. It features a bevy of speeds, 11 pre-configured workout programs — for cardio, intensity, weight management, and so on — and a 4 CHP motor with a 22-inch by 60-inch tread belt. It can be used while flat or at an incline thanks to a 15% motorized incline function. Comfort deck cushioning for the tread makes running, walking, or impacts on this system more smooth. The SoftDrop folding system allows you to lock the tread in a vertical position for easy moving and storing. A media shelf is built-in to hold tablets, phones, or whatever else you might need, with a USB charging port to keep them on while you exercise. Finally, in-console speakers and Bluetooth can stream music or audio from other media.

Normally $2,700, Best Buy has slashed $1,300 off that price, so you can pick it up for $1,400 with free shipping and delivery. Professional installation and setup are available for an added fee. All-in that’s an awesome deal for a Bowflex treadmill, let alone one with this many features! Act soon, because it’s only available today!

More Treadmill Deals Available Now

If you want to take a quick look at some other sales, we have you covered. All of the best treadmill deals have been rounded up and shared below.

NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 2950 w/ 1 year iFit Subscription

$2,800 $3,200
Interactive Personal Training at Home powered by iFit with a 22-inch display.
Buy at Best Buy

Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System

$380 $1,600
Famistar's mid-range M7 Plus model has a wider than normal running belt and can hold up to 300 pounds. Track time, speed, distance, and heart rate.
Buy at Walmart

Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

$699 $999
The Horizon Fitness T101 treadmill is packed with a plethora of features to provide comfort and entertainment for miles on end. It recalibrates every step with minimal noise, while also playing music.
BUY NOW

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

$350 $500
This treadmill has a 16-inch by 50-inch running surface and a 5-inch LCD. Manual incline setting and speeds to 10 mph. Folds to save space.
Buy at Amazon

FYC Folding Treadmill

$300 $437
The FYC folding treadmill may look simple but it's got everything you need, with speed options directly available on the handles for ease of use as well as pulse sensors.
Buy at Amazon

NordicTrack Folding Treadmill with 7-inch Interactive Touchscreen Display

$597 $899
This equipment comes with one year of iFit membership, allowing you to select workouts from iFit's expansive library. Experience personalized training and runs that can mimic real-world terrain.
Buy at Walmart

Editors' Recommendations

3 fitness documentaries on Netflix to inspire your next workout

http://www.blissmark.com

The best swim gear for a more effective workout

www.blissmark.com

The best fitness apps you can use with friends

www.blissmark.com

Save Over $100 off a Kamado Joe Grill With This Deal at Walmart

Kamado Joe Classic grill smoking out of the top.

The 11 Best Pale Ales Money Can Buy

Flight of beers.

The Best Fire Pits Just in Time for Fall

stainless steel wood burning fire pit.

How To Cook a Delicious Meat Sauce From Scratch

Generic-Bolognese-Sauce

How To Improve Your Cycling Speed and Ride Like the Wind

Person riding a bike fast

The 10 Best Cream Soda Brands for Indulging Your Sweet Tooth in 2021

A can of Wild Bill’s Vanilla Cream, Wild Bill’s Strawberry Cream, and Wild Bill’s Grape and slices of watermelons on a wooden cutting board.

Whole Milk is Cool Again!

A portion of Milk on a dark wooden background.

The 9 Best Documentaries on Hulu to Stream Now

best hulu documentaries wework

7 Hydrating Body Lotions for Men: A Guide to Smoother Skin

best body lotion for men tm ga 2021 bestlotion categorybadgecategory badges

The 9 Best Podcasts to Listen to On Your Commute

best podcasts