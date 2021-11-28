Smartwatches are super popular during this year’s best Cyber Monday deals, which is why many retailers have started offering a Fitbit Versa 2 Cyber Monday Deal. If you’re looking for a versatile smartwatch for all occasions, you should take a look at the Fitbit Versa 2 Cyber Monday deals happening right now. For example, there’s a fantastic deal at Best Buy that offers the Versa 2 for $60 off. If you want to start living an active lifestyle, this deal may be perfect for you.

Today’s Best Fitbit Versa 2 Cyber Monday Deal

Why Buy

Always-on display for a quick view of notifications and health stats

Excellent, slick design that resembles more-expensive smartwatches

All-day activity tracking with steps, distance, and active minutes

Notifications to all essential apps, with quick replies directly from the watch

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the most popular fitness-focused smartwatches around right now, and it’s easy to see why. It’s packed with features and sells at a very reasonable price. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share with you that Best Buy is putting the Versa 2 on sale right now for only $120, which is a $60 discount on its original $180 price tag. Keep reading to learn more about one of our favorite smartwatches that’s perfect for both fitness enthusiasts and new gym-goers.

Something that makes smartwatch shopping so hard is finding the perfect balance. Health-focused smartwatches are often cheaply made and lack smart features, while premium devices are overly pricey and have too many unnecessary bells and whistles. The Fitbit Versa 2 is the best of all worlds, which is why we named it one of the best smartwatches for men. It has all of the essential health- and fitness-tracking features, excellent smart compatibility with phones, and a slick and elegant design that you’ll be excited to put on your wrist every day. It has an always-on display that lets you see notifications and keep the watch face on without tapping. There’s even built-in Amazon Alexa so you can quickly get access to information, set timers, and control smart devices in your home.

There’s plenty to love here for those who live an active lifestyle. It has all-day activity tracking for steps, distance, active minutes, and calories burned, so you’ll get a complete picture of your lifestyle. There are also on-screen workouts that coach you through a specific routine and give you real-time stats on how you’re doing. If you’re a fan of water sports, this band is also water-resistant for up to 50 meters. You can keep wearing it while you’re doing laps in the pool or practicing your form while rowing. There are even Spotify controls, so you can pause, play, and switch songs while you’re in the middle of a workout.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is an excellent smartwatch for anyone, but especially great for those who need to switch between workout mode and work mode constantly. You can pick it up at Best Buy for only $120, which is an absolute steal of a price. That’s a $60 discount! Hit that “Buy Now” button as soon as you can since this deal could expire at any time.

Should You Shop This Fitbit Versa 2 Cyber Monday Deal Today or Wait Until Tomorrow?

Considering these rare discounts are already available for purchase, it’s our recommendation to start buying now. No definite end is in sight for this great Cyber Monday Deal on the Fitbit Versa 2, but that doesn’t mean it won’t end. Learning from the past, we know for sure that retailers are likely to put aside a limited stock of a discounted item such as this. Knowing this, it would be best not to delay what could potentially be an immediate and profound improvement to your fitness lifestyle.

No need to stress though. In sales events such as this, there is always an extremely high number of order volumes going through, slowing the transaction process of your purchase and giving you more time to think about it. If you’re worried that you’ll find a better deal in the future, you can always cancel your previous order and take advantage of that new deal to really capitalize on your savings. This means that you can have peace of mind knowing There are, of course, different color options that might keep your options open for a bit, but don’t wait too long to act before they’re all gone. If nothing else, you can always look into the return window on certain products and use that to your advantage. Typically, products sold in such a manner are required to have a return policy of some kind. Typically a minimum of up to two weeks, but retailers like Best Buy are offering extended holiday return periods. you’ll have plenty of time to decide if your purchase is exactly what you want or not.

Editors' Recommendations