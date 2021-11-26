Smartwatches are all the rage during this year’s Black Friday sales, which is why many retailers have started offering a Fitbit Versa 2 Black Friday deal. If you’re looking for a versatile smartwatch for all occasions, you should take a look at the Fitbit Black Friday deals happening right now. For example, there’s a fantastic deal at Best Buy that offers the Versa 2 for $60 off. If you want to start living an active lifestyle, this deal may be perfect for you.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the most popular fitness-focused smartwatches around right now, and it’s easy to see why. It’s packed with features and sells at a very reasonable price. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share with you that Best Buy is putting the Versa 2 on sale right now for only $120, which is a $60 discount on its original $180 price tag. Keep reading to learn more about one of our favorite smartwatches that’s perfect for both fitness enthusiasts and new gym-goers.

Something that makes smartwatch shopping so hard is finding the perfect balance. Health-focused smartwatches are often cheaply made and lack smart features, while premium devices are overly pricey and have too many unnecessary bells and whistles. The Fitbit Versa 2 is the best of all worlds, which is why we named it one of the best smartwatches for men. It has all of the essential health- and fitness-tracking features, excellent smart compatibility with phones, and a slick and elegant design that you’ll be excited to put on your wrist every day. It has an always-on display that lets you see notifications and keep the watch face on without tapping. There’s even built-in Amazon Alexa so you can quickly get access to information, set timers, and control smart devices in your home.

There’s plenty to love here for those who live an active lifestyle. It has all-day activity tracking for steps, distance, active minutes, and calories burned, so you’ll get a complete picture of your lifestyle. There are also on-screen workouts that coach you through a specific routine and give you real-time stats on how you’re doing. If you’re a fan of water sports, this band is also water-resistant for up to 50 meters. You can keep wearing it while you’re doing laps in the pool or practicing your form while rowing. There are even Spotify controls, so you can pause, play, and switch songs while you’re in the middle of a workout.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is an excellent smartwatch for anyone, but especially great for those who need to switch between workout mode and work mode constantly. You can pick it up at Best Buy for only $120, which is an absolute steal of a price. That’s a $60 discount! Hit that “Buy Now” button as soon as you can since this deal could expire at any time.

No definite end is in sight for this great Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Versa 2, but that doesn’t mean it won’t end. Like in the past, Black Friday deals are bound to end either by running out of the discounted product or simply by the day ending. Knowing that many individuals are looking to get more active and aware of their health, this is the perfect time to jump on the savings that will bring you closer to your fitness goals.

The best part? If you’re still unsure of your purchase, you’ll likely have time to decide if you really want it after you buy it. Since such a high volume of purchases is taking place today, your transaction probably won’t go through by the end of the day. This means that you can have peace of mind knowing that your purchase is reserved, and simply cancel the order later if you really don’t want to act on this chance. There are, of course, different color options that might keep your options open for a bit, but don’t wait too long to act before they’re all gone.

