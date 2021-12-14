Whether you’re just starting out with your fitness journey or you’re already in the middle of upgrading your home gym, you should be on the lookout for treadmill deals. Treadmills are an excellent gift idea for the holidays, even if it’s for yourself, so you might want to take advantage of Walmart’s $50 discount for the Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill, which brings its price down to $250 from its original price of $300. If you want the treadmill at your doorstep before Christmas, you should finalize your purchase by Dec. 20.

The best treadmills give you an alternative to jogging outdoors, so you can still achieve your miles of running at the comfort of your home. The Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill provides this same benefit and more, as you can choose between automatic and manual speed settings of up to 7.5 miles per hour. There are three preset workouts — Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced — so you get just the right amount of difficulty in your exercise. You’ll also be able to utilize The Manual’s treadmill workout tips to further maximize the machine.

You’ll be able to easily monitor your workout through the treadmill’s digital display, which will show distance, speed, time, and calories burned. There are buttons for speed settings, as well as to start and stop the machine, at the handles, where heart rate sensors are also located. Once you’re done, you can easily fold the treadmill and move it with its built-in wheels, to get back the space that it occupies when you’re running on it.

Every home gym will benefit from adding a treadmill, and even if you don’t have a lot of storage space, you can still purchase and enjoy running on the Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill. It’s currently available from Walmart for just $250, after a $50 discount to its original price of $300. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, but if you want to get it before Christmas, you don’t have a lot of time — you need to finalize your purchase by December 20. Don’t hesitate and click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

