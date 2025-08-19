The Ammortal Chamber is redefining what an elite gym experience can be

You know your fitness experience is about to take a different turn when it starts by entering a space known as The Chamber. Yes, that chamber is an actual physical entity, and it delivers an almost bewildering variety of fitness, health, and wellness experiences that represent something very different when it comes to the basic gym experience.

The company responsible for this experience is Ammortal, and they’re selling the Ammortal Chamber mostly to high-end gyms, a handful of pro teams, and elite athletes at a price of just under $160,000. That’s a lot of zeroes for a lot of experiences, so let’s unpack this product and the approach behind it to examine the modalities and the goals.

Just what is Ammortal, and what is this company doing?

Recommended Videos

Coming up with a tidy, succinct definition of the company isn’t simple. The array of fitness, health, and wellness experiences included in a visit to the Ammortal Chamber makes both the company and the product tough to classify, but Brian Le Gette, the CEO and co-founder of Ammortal, explains it as follows.

“Ammortal sits at the intersection of wellness, longevity, and high-performance health,” he states. “Through non-invasive, science-backed modalities designed to optimize recovery, support healthy aging, and elevate physical and mental performance, we aim to support users who want more from their bodies, minds, and lives.”

That’s a lot of verbiage, so let’s break it down. The Ammortal website claims that there are “10 proven, non-invasive technologies,” but Le Gette focused on five primary ones when asked about this aspect of his company’s offerings:

Red Light Therapy for cellular regeneration

for cellular regeneration Vibroacoustic Sound to harmonize the nervous system

to harmonize the nervous system Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields (PEMF) to reduce inflammation and accelerate recovery

to reduce inflammation and accelerate recovery Molecular Hydrogen to combat oxidative stress

to combat oxidative stress Guided Breathwork & Visual Meditation for deep mental clarity and relaxation

The science behind the Ammortal experience

If you’re a natural skeptic like me, you probably want some proof of the effectiveness of these offerings. Ammortal does offer links to studies. The range of those studies is impressive, and it includes cutting-edge claims about antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, increased cellular resilience, and skin renewal and repair, among others. If there’s a health benefit to be gleaned, you can seemingly get it in the Ammortal Chamber.

These studies do raise an automatic follow-up question, however: Are these benefits additive? In other words, if you enter the Ammortal Chamber hoping to reap benefits from, say, multi-wavelength light therapy, does that mean you’ll also get the benefits provided by molecular hydrogen, vibroacoustic sound, and so on?

In theory, yes, but there’s no long-term proof to back up that possibility. The Ammortal Chamber was introduced in Q4 of 2023, so the database of results is still being gathered and analyzed.

Also, many of these modalities are relatively new. Some studies say they’re promising, but the collective science behind the Ammortal Chamber can hardly be considered established.

Entering the Ammortal Chamber

It does require a seven-foot clearance, along with a footprint of about 6 x 3.5 feet. There’s also some assembly required, as the structure is delivered in three pieces and put together on-site. Think of it as a spa within a gym, or maybe a private room in a spa.

What it actually delivers, though, is much more subjective.

“The Ammortal Chamber is a first-of-its-kind holistic experience designed to deliver a powerful physiological, neurological, and emotional reset all in just 25 minutes,” Le Gette says.

This usage figure raises another intriguing question. According to Le Gette, the true pair of the Ammortal chamber comes from consistent use, with a general recommendation of three 25-minute sessions a week.

“Long-term, users report enhanced recovery, deeper sleep, reduced inflammation, and improved stress management,” he adds. “Like any wellness practice, regular engagement allows your body and mind to adapt and build resilience over time.”

The price point and who’s using the Ammortal Chamber

One of the most controversial aspects of Ammortal Chamber is the price point. At $160K, it’s basically built for high-end gyms that have the space and desire to incorporate this kind of costly add-on.

There are other unique users, too. Sports teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Denver Broncos have stepped up to add the Ammortal Chamber, and in theory, individual clients like tech billionaires, elite biohackers and others could buy in.

But Le Gette insists that daily gym goers will eventually drive the adoption rate.

“Gym-goers are craving more from their memberships,” he says. “Ammortal is designed for those who are pursuing a better life for themselves and others. From bio-revolutionaries and science-driven entrepreneurs to elite athletes, peak performers, and holistic health pioneers, Ammortal empowers those at the forefront of wellness and innovation.”

If Le Gette is right about that, Ammortal will distinguish itself as a game-changing company in the wellness space, and the nature of the gym experience could change as well. It’s an intriguing gamble, so keep an eye out to see if the Ammortal Chamber is coming to a gym near you.