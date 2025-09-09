 Skip to main content
Urwerk’s new UR-150 Blue Scorpion is a mechanical marvel

The Urwerk UR-150 Blue Scorpion is a vision of horological futurism

The Urwerk 150
Urwerk

Geneva-based manufacturer Urwerk, an industry leader in the indie watchmaking game, has recently released the UR-150 Blue Scorpion, a timepiece reimagining one of its most legendary models through an enchanting, cinematic lens. The mechanical and artistic prowess of the brand stands out here, and stands as a testament to Urwerk’s commitment to continually going outside the bounds of the conventional to produce what can only be described as art for the wrist. This iteration of the ‘Scorpion’ blends a futuristic time-telling with a dynamic use of color and texture that brings new elements to the luxury watch sector. 

A dial of orbital intrigue

The Urwerk 150
Urwerk

UR-150 Blue Scorpion revolutionary satellite complication is a spectacle and a true calling card. Features include three rotating cubes, with each bearing four numerals that travel along an elegant orbital cross to indicate the hours, while a central pointer shows the minutes on a 60-minute track. This intricate choreography is presented on a gorgeous azure blue dial, a color that shifts under varying lights to create a hypnotic, ocean-like effect. The complexity of the wandering hours is a signature Urwerk paradox that is both intellectually stimulating and visually captivating. The case itself is loaded too, with an integrated spring-loaded shock protection system, a master class in ergonomic architecture.

A case made for the future

The Urwerk 150
Urwerk

The titanium and steel case is an integral component of the UR-150 and features a linear power reserve indicator etched into the caseband, which displays the 48-hour autonomy of the self-winding UR-9.01 caliber through a dynamic blue bar. This seamless integration of function is a trademark of Urwerk’s design philosophy. The movement, which can be viewed through a sapphire caseback, rivals the finest classic watchmaking, proving that futuristic design and expert craftsmanship are not mutually exclusive.

Experience a masterpiece of contemporary horological art

With the UR-150 Blue Scorpion, Urwerk has made a bold artistic statement and backed it up with uncompromising originality, mechanical daring, and a powerful aesthetic presence. All told, this is exactly what the collectors wanted: independent watchmaking at its most inspired.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
