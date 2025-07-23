Unimatic Diving Heritage Collection: A modern take on vintage dive watches

Noted Italian watch brand Unimatic is back with the Diving Heritage Collection, a series of luxury timepieces reimagining classic dive watch aesthetics through their signature minimalist aesthetic. The collection includes the Modello Quattro U4S-DH and U4H-DH, taking inspiration from 1960s dive watches but removes the unnecessary ornamentation for a clean, elegant look.

The 41mm stainless steel cases come with Unimatic’s trademark matte finishing, coupled with domed sapphire crystals for even more durability than previous models. The dials for this release come in black or blue, with larger luminescent markers and syringe hands for the best underwater readability yet. 12-hour bezel also are included with these timepieces — a nod to some of the earliest dive watches utilized for decompression tracking.

Designed for function, priced for accessibility

Unimatic’s offerings represent the perfect balance between optimal Swiss movement reliability with an accessible price point. The watches are water resistant up to 300 meters and feature screw-down crowns, making them premium dive tools rather than mere homages. The brand’s collaboration with Brady Straps provides a choice between optional sailcloth or rubber straps, increasing versatility. With only 500 pieces available per model, the collection caters to watch collectors who appreciate understated design with serious functionality.

Unimatic has released a standout in the crowded dive watch market

Unimatic proves with the Diving Heritage Collection that less can be more. By eloquently bringing together vintage inspiration with Italian minimalism, these timepieces represent a fresh alternative to mainstream dive watches — and at a fraction of the price. For watch collectors in search of a no-nonsense tool watch with revered design pedigree, Unimatic’s latest offering might be the perfect catch.