Tom Ford is done with the cold with Spring 2025 collection

The best part of winter is coming to an end. You can be excited about the dropping temperatures in the fall that allow you to break out your favorite sweaters. You can be excited about the snow as it propels you forward to a white Christmas. But once the holidays end, all we have to look forward to is snow, ice, and maybe some minor frostbite if you’re unlucky. We’re about to be mentally over it, and Tom Ford is giving us something to look forward to with his new collection. The Tom Ford Spring 2025 collection is live and gives us a little insight into what he and the rest of the fashion industry have going on when the sun comes back out and we start booking our beach trips.

Plenty of color of the year to go around

Tom Ford is a consummate professional. He is one of the most talented designers with a deep resume of fashion excellence. Of course, that means that if something is happening in the world of fashion, he is typically ahead of the game. Pantone just chose their color of the year a few weeks ago, and yet Ford already has plenty of mocha moose available for the upcoming season. Other standouts in the collection are the Toweling Polo in an exotic colorway and a jardigan perfect for those springtime morning coffees. And, of course, there are a handful of suits in classic colors that update your suit wardrobe to the best it can be.

Tom Ford Spring 2025