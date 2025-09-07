 Skip to main content
The Tornek-Rayville TR-900 CISO M38 is a modern military legend

The Tornek-Rayville CISO M38 is a masterclass in stealthy function

By
The Tornek-Rayville TR-900 CISO M38
Tornek-Rayville

There are few brands producing tool watches that command the respect and historical weight as the Tornek-Rayville. They will forever be enshrined in horological history for providing the US military with its TR-900 dive watches during the 1960s, and have made a resounding return with the CISO M38, a timepiece that expertly bridges the gap between archival authenticity and modern performance. This is an ambitious reimagining of a military classic, built to the exacting specifications of contemporary special forces and remastered for the discerning collector who values substance over spectacle. The CISO M38 is a watch possessing an illustrious pedigree but its quiet elegance will be appreciated in collectors who are drawn to heritage depth and uncompromising utility.

A design combining functionality and strength 

The Tornek-Rayville TR-900 CISO M38
Tornek-Rayville

The CISO M38’s aesthetic boasts purposeful design, with a 38mm stainless steel case as a study in robust tool watch architecture, a low-profile bezel, and pronounced crown guards that allows for easy weaning under a cuff. The true brilliance is in the matte black dial that features crisp, vintage-lume filled indices and needle-sharp seconds hand. These specifications speak to its military purpose as it is designed for maximum readability in the harshest of conditions without losing detail. The bead-blasted finish across the case and fixed bezel make it the premier luxury tool watch that has now landed on your radar.

Modern performance beneath a historic veneer

The Tornek-Rayville TR-900 CISO M38, from the back
Tornek-Rayville

The CISO M38 is a thoroughly modern instrument, powered by the robust and precise SW200-1 automatic movement, a caliber chosen for its exceptional reliability and serviceable architecture. This powerful movement means that dependable timekeeping is an absolute, and if that wasn’t enough, it also boasts water resistance of up to 300 meters, cementing its status as a serious professional dive tool. It is presented on a heavy-duty nylon strap that completes the package for absolute reliability.

A legend reborn for the discerning purist

With the CISO M38, Tornek-Rayville has delivered a timepiece expertly equipped to navigate the rigors of the modern world. It is a watch for the connoisseur who seeks authenticity, performance, and understated elegance in equal measure. In short, a modern military timepiece has been born.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
F1 legend Montoya gets fourth custom Rolex in rose gold
Swiss customizer creates fourth Montoya Daytona with Colombian flag-inspired dial
Juan Pablo Montoya Rolex Daytona

Juan Pablo Montoya's illustrious racing career has been captured in a new skeletonized Rolex Daytona in rose gold by customization specialist Artisans de Genève, marking the fourth collaboration between the Formula 1 legend and the Swiss workshop.
The Colombian racing icon competed for Williams from 2001 to 2004 and McLaren from 2005 to 2006, securing seven Grand Prix wins and multiple podium finishes during his F1 career. His success extended beyond Formula 1 to include race wins in the American NASCAR series, establishing him as one of motorsport's most versatile champions.
Montoya has worked with Artisans de Genève on a series of Daytona chronographs designed to highlight his most treasured racing memories. Previous editions in steel, platinum, and yellow gold have now led to this rose gold piece that features an openworked dial with subdials in the blue, yellow, and red of the Colombian flag.
The latest iteration introduces a forged carbon tachymeter bezel framed with rose gold for the first time in the series. This combination creates a striking contrast while maintaining the racing aesthetic that defines Montoya's custom timepieces.
The eye of a Formula 1 engineer has been applied to every detail of the watch, including the sandblasting of the chronograph hand to prevent glare during use. This attention to functional details reflects Montoya's professional racing background and his understanding of precision timing requirements.
The ref. 116505 Daytona's 4230 movement has been completely disassembled, with each component beveled, sandblasted, and polished by hand. Artisans de Genève has fitted a newly designed triangular rotor in 22-carat gold, which is displayed through an exhibition case back following current fashion for Rolex chronograph customizations.
"The more you look at it, the more you like it," Montoya commented on the finished timepiece, reflecting his satisfaction with the intricate craftsmanship and personal touches incorporated throughout the design.
The collaboration between Montoya and Artisans de Genève demonstrates the growing trend of personalized luxury timepieces that celebrate individual achievements and heritage. The incorporation of Colombian flag colors provides a patriotic element while the technical modifications reflect Montoya's professional racing standards.
This rose gold edition completes a comprehensive collection spanning multiple precious metals, each representing different phases of Montoya's racing career. The progression from steel through platinum, yellow gold, and now rose gold showcases the evolution of both the partnership and the customization techniques employed by Artisans de Genève.
The meticulous attention to engineering details, from anti-glare treatments to precision finishing, demonstrates how high-end watch customization can merge aesthetic appeal with functional performance requirements developed through professional motorsport experience.

Read more
Tudor honors cycling legend with yellow Pelagos tribute watch
Tudor celebrates cycling champion's Tour de France with exclusive timepiece
Tudor fxd chrono yellow promo pic

Tudor announced the release of its Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow," a limited edition watch honoring Swiss cycling legend Fabian Cancellara as he returns to the Tour de France after nearly a decade away from the sport's most prestigious event.
The 300-piece collection celebrates Cancellara's remarkable Tour de France legacy, where he wore the race leader's yellow jersey for 29 days and claimed eight stage victories during his professional career. The watch serves as both tribute and talisman as Cancellara transitions from retired champion to team owner of Tudor Pro Cycling Team.
"Every child has heroes; someone they look up to. For me, it was the Tour that produced those heroes," Cancellara said in a statement. "This was where my personal heroes were formed."
Cancellara last competed in the Tour de France in 2016 before retiring shortly after. His return to the race in 2025 marks a significant milestone, not as a competitor but as the leader of a team he conceived just three years ago.
The limited-edition timepiece reflects Tudor's partnership with professional cycling and its ambassador's storied career. Number 7 of the collection has been reserved for Cancellara, matching his signature racing number.
Known for his prowess in time trials and one-day classics, Cancellara emerged as an international cycling star after his breakthrough performance in the 2004 Tour de France prologue. His career trajectory from relatively unknown rider to global cycling icon mirrors the evolution of his current team.
"The pain is temporary, but the memories from this race last forever," Cancellara noted, reflecting on the challenges and rewards of professional cycling.
The Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow" features Tudor's signature diving watch design adapted for cycling professionals, incorporating elements that reference the iconic yellow jersey worn by Tour de France race leaders.
Tudor Pro Cycling Team, under Cancellara's direction, represents his vision of nurturing the next generation of cycling talent. The limited-edition watch symbolizes both his past achievements and future aspirations in the sport.
The timepiece will be available through select Tudor retailers, with each of the 300 pieces individually numbered.

Read more
The Mirabel GMT is the sleek, functional watch built for modern explorers
The Heron Mirabel GMT: Swiss Precision Meets Affordable Luxury for Travelers
The Mirabel GMT up close

Watch lovers are innately drawn to the value and precision that a Swiss timepiece possesses, and the Heron Watches Mirabel GMT brings exceptional value and prestige at an affordable entry point. Bringing together the finest materials, true GMT function, and sleek design, it is a standout in every way – and for only $690.

Swiss precision and affordable luxury 

Read more