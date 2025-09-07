The Tornek-Rayville TR-900 CISO M38 is a modern military legend

There are few brands producing tool watches that command the respect and historical weight as the Tornek-Rayville. They will forever be enshrined in horological history for providing the US military with its TR-900 dive watches during the 1960s, and have made a resounding return with the CISO M38, a timepiece that expertly bridges the gap between archival authenticity and modern performance. This is an ambitious reimagining of a military classic, built to the exacting specifications of contemporary special forces and remastered for the discerning collector who values substance over spectacle. The CISO M38 is a watch possessing an illustrious pedigree but its quiet elegance will be appreciated in collectors who are drawn to heritage depth and uncompromising utility.

A design combining functionality and strength

The CISO M38’s aesthetic boasts purposeful design, with a 38mm stainless steel case as a study in robust tool watch architecture, a low-profile bezel, and pronounced crown guards that allows for easy weaning under a cuff. The true brilliance is in the matte black dial that features crisp, vintage-lume filled indices and needle-sharp seconds hand. These specifications speak to its military purpose as it is designed for maximum readability in the harshest of conditions without losing detail. The bead-blasted finish across the case and fixed bezel make it the premier luxury tool watch that has now landed on your radar.

Modern performance beneath a historic veneer

The CISO M38 is a thoroughly modern instrument, powered by the robust and precise SW200-1 automatic movement, a caliber chosen for its exceptional reliability and serviceable architecture. This powerful movement means that dependable timekeeping is an absolute, and if that wasn’t enough, it also boasts water resistance of up to 300 meters, cementing its status as a serious professional dive tool. It is presented on a heavy-duty nylon strap that completes the package for absolute reliability.

A legend reborn for the discerning purist

With the CISO M38, Tornek-Rayville has delivered a timepiece expertly equipped to navigate the rigors of the modern world. It is a watch for the connoisseur who seeks authenticity, performance, and understated elegance in equal measure. In short, a modern military timepiece has been born.