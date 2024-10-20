Stay warmer with 50% more weight

On the long list of brands we have grown accustomed to checking first when we need something for our wardrobe, The Gap has always been up there as one of the very top. It is one of the bridges between high quality and affordability that bring quiet luxury to your doorstep. They are always on our list, from their stylish jeans and basic polos to their fleece collection that makes us comfortable during the holidays. They kicked off their fall season by releasing what may become the last hoodie you may ever need. This month saw them drop their new Extra Heavyweight Hoodie, making this season the warmest it will be in a long time.

More than your average hoodie

Of course, a hoodie is just a hoodie, right? Well, no, of course, there is more to it. This particular hoodie has a few things going for it that none other has. On the technical side, it sports a premium weight of 650gsm; the Extra Heavyweight Oversized Hoodie is 250gsm heavier than our existing Heavyweight fleece collection. That is also triple the weight of the brand’s standard fleece collection. The second thing it has going for it is the connection to social media. The hoodie is created in partnership with TikTok content creator Julia Huynh, known for her viral content series chronicling her search for the ultimate “hoodie that hoodies.”

Available in six colors, this is the perfect hoodie for a cold winter day. Pair it with jeans and boots for the iconic autumn look, or elevate it with chinos, Chelsea boots, and a jacket for a smart casual look that will be remembered.

Pick up the Extra Heavyweight Hoodie