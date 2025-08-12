 The Blue Planet II Atlantic elevates wrist artistry with oceanic elegance

The recent release of the CIGA Design Blue Planet II Atlantic Edition stands as an elegant tribute to maritime heritage, showcasing a winning combination of horological opulence and mechanical mastery. Imbued with the spirit of discovery and global connection immortalized in dynamic design, the luxury watch offers a refined presence that demands attention. Just beneath its curved sapphire crystal lies a three-dimensional CNC-engraved globe that depicts the sweeping Atlantic realm — from the grandeur of the Rockies and Andes to the Gulf of Mexico and all the way to the blue waters of the Mediterranean — with luminous markers that shine like the moonlight cresting upon ocean waves.

The power of movement transforms time into poetry

The CIGA Design’s proprietary Asynchronous-Follow Movement Technology is a tribute to ancient sundials that have been remastered for modern times to excellence. A single compass-style hand glides effortlessly over a dynamic minute disc that rotates 390° in tandem with a static hour ring as the globe performs a stately 30° turn — an intricate dance that harmonizes aesthetic poetry with technical precision. Powered by the self-developed CD-04-E calibre, the automatic movement delivers a 40-hour power reserve and reliable timekeeping — a stellar balance of elegance and endurance.

A horological story unfolds in luxury packaging that tells a story

In addition to its technical prowess, the Blue Planet II Atlantic comes wrapped in a gorgeous eco-friendly gift box, styled like a book that reveals the journey of the watch with each turn of the page. Available in either stainless steel or recycled titanium, both in a 46 mm lugless case with curved sapphire crystal, and finished with a gorgeous blue fluororubber strap, it’s created to be a conversation piece and a companion versatile enough for any occasion. For the avid watch collector who appreciates time as artistry and narrative, the Blue Planet II Atlantic is a wearable manifesto of beauty, connection, and refinement.