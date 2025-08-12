 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

 The Blue Planet II Atlantic elevates wrist artistry with oceanic elegance

Ocean’s majesty on your wrist: The Blue Planet II Atlantic in defined detail

By
CIGA design Mechanical Watch Blue Planet II
Ciga Design

The recent release of the CIGA Design Blue Planet II Atlantic Edition stands as an elegant tribute to maritime heritage, showcasing a winning combination of horological opulence and mechanical mastery. Imbued with the spirit of discovery and global connection immortalized in dynamic design, the luxury watch offers a refined presence that demands attention. Just beneath its curved sapphire crystal lies a three-dimensional CNC-engraved globe that depicts the sweeping Atlantic realm — from the grandeur of the Rockies and Andes to the Gulf of Mexico and all the way to the blue waters of the Mediterranean — with luminous markers that shine like the moonlight cresting upon ocean waves.

The power of movement transforms time into poetry

CIGA design Mechanical Watch Blue Planet II
Ciga Design

The CIGA Design’s proprietary Asynchronous-Follow Movement Technology is a tribute to ancient sundials that have been remastered for modern times to excellence. A single compass-style hand glides effortlessly over a dynamic minute disc that rotates 390° in tandem with a static hour ring as the globe performs a stately 30° turn — an intricate dance that harmonizes aesthetic poetry with technical precision. Powered by the self-developed CD-04-E calibre, the automatic movement delivers a 40-hour power reserve and reliable timekeeping — a stellar balance of elegance and endurance.

A horological story unfolds in luxury packaging that tells a story

In addition to its technical prowess, the Blue Planet II Atlantic comes wrapped in a gorgeous eco-friendly gift box, styled like a book that reveals the journey of the watch with each turn of the page. Available in either stainless steel or recycled titanium, both in a 46 mm lugless case with curved sapphire crystal, and finished with a gorgeous blue fluororubber strap, it’s created to be a conversation piece and a companion versatile enough for any occasion. For the avid watch collector who appreciates time as artistry and narrative, the Blue Planet II Atlantic is a wearable manifesto of beauty, connection, and refinement.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Tudor introduces Black Bay 54 in lagoon blue with refined aesthetic
Summer vibes: Tudor's black bay 54 lagoon blue transforms heritage dive watch aesthetic
Tudor black bay 54 lagoon

Tudor adds "Lagoon Blue" to the Black Bay 54 collection. This new model transforms the dive watch, which took ideas from old watches, into a refined timepiece that anyone can wear—it fits beach life and summer activities perfectly. The watch costs $4,350. While the new color keeps the 37mm size, it completely changes how the watch looks.
The Black Bay 54 "Lagoon Blue," reference M79000-0001, keeps the original’s 37mm diameter and 11.2mm thickness—ensuring the watch wears well on a wide range of wrist sizes. Tudor has changed up several parts of the design, creating a softer, more current look for their smallest dive watch.
The biggest change is on the rotating bezel. Instead of the old black anodized aluminum insert, there’s now a mirror-polished steel bezel. The steel features a sandblasted 60-minute timing scale, and this polished surface matches the updated hands and hour markers. These now have mirror-polished frames containing white Grade A Swiss Super-LumiNova, replacing the previous gold finish.
The pale blue dial, with its grainy texture, gives the model its "Lagoon Blue" name. This color joins a wave of recent watches using similar "Tiffany blue" tones across the industry. Tudor itself offered a similar shade on the Black Bay Chrono "Flamingo Blue" earlier in 2025. It’s clear the market wants this look, even if plenty of brands are offering it.
Tudor also changed how the watch connects to the wrist. The "Lagoon Blue" comes only on a five-link stainless steel bracelet with polished center links, which is different from the original BB54’s three-link rivet-style bracelet. That older bracelet was a nod to Tudor Submariners from the 1950s. The new five-link design highlights the watch’s modern direction and keeps Tudor’s T-fit clasp for easy adjustments.
The Caliber MT5400 automatic movement stays the same—it offers a 70-hour power reserve and COSC chronometer certification, along with Tudor’s own accuracy standards of -2/+4 seconds per day. While it doesn’t have the METAS Master Chronometer certification found on some new Tudor models, the movement is still perfectly suited to the watch’s purpose.
Tudor’s advertising highlights the "Lagoon Blue" as a watch for a gender-neutral beach lifestyle. It’s not aimed at collectors who chase vintage-inspired pieces—just like Tudor did with the Black Bay 58 Burgundy and solid gold models. This shows Tudor’s move away from strictly history-inspired watches, aiming for a broader, more current appeal.
The $4,350 price is a small increase over the black dial bracelet version, reflecting the more complex five-link bracelet and improved finishing details. Even so, the watch is still reasonably priced within Tudor’s dive watch range.

Read more
Frederique Constant unveils new Healey limited editions in pale blue
Racing heritage: Frederique constant's healey collaboration shifts to pale blue inspiration
Frederique constant's healey editions

Frederique Constant has extended its partnership with British carmaker Healey, marking two decades of collaboration. This year, two new limited editions have been introduced, departing from the traditional British Racing Green. Instead, they feature pale blue dials inspired by early 1960s Austin-Healey 3000 MKII models. Priced at €1,695 and €3,395, these timepieces continue an unusual collaboration that began in 2004.
At the heart of the partnership is a single historic vehicle: the ex-Works 1953–55 Austin-Healey 100S Special Test Car, registration NOJ393. This car competed in the World Sports Car Championship and was sold unrestored at Bonhams in 2011 for £843,000 ($1,000,000). Since then, it has been restored to its 1955 Le Mans specification.
Unlike typical automotive collaborations that focus on brand logos and color matching, Frederique Constant’s approach is different. The brand aims to capture the essence of this specific car and also supports Healey classic car rallies and community programs. Over 20 years, the partnership has produced many timepieces, most featuring the 100S’s distinctive green livery.
This year’s editions take a new aesthetic direction. The pale blue sunray dials with metallic coloring are inspired by the early 1960s Austin-Healey 3000 MKII, moving away from the traditional green to reflect the broader Austin-Healey palette while maintaining a connection to racing heritage.
The three-handed automatic variant features a curvaceous 36mm polished steel case, incorporating both Frederique Constant and Healey dial elements. Applied hour markers, including an oversized 12, are hand-polished silver with white luminous material. The bright red central seconds hand adds a sporty, dashboard-inspired touch, while the dark blue minute track flange matches the co-signing.
The chronograph edition measures 41mm and has a polished steel case with a two-counter layout. Bright red accents appear on both the central chronograph hand and the 30-minute subdial, which sits opposite the small seconds display. This color coordination visually connects to automotive instrumentation while maintaining horological function.
Both models are paired with blue leather straps and closed case backs engraved with the historic 100S. Each is limited to 1,888 pieces, emphasizing the partnership’s exclusivity while still offering reasonable availability for enthusiasts.
The automatic model costs €1,695, making it an accessible entry point into the collaboration. The chronograph is priced at €3,395, targeting collectors seeking additional complications. These price points are competitive with similar Swiss offerings and provide a sense of automotive provenance.
Frederique Constant has also reintroduced the 40mm 2023 Classics Vintage Rally Healey Automatic, featuring a steel case and British Racing Green dial. This model becomes a core collection piece, losing its limited edition status to broaden accessibility.
This partnership demonstrates how authentic collaborations can move beyond typical co-branding, emphasizing genuine community engagement and respect for automotive heritage. The result is a series of distinctive timepieces that appeal to both watch and car enthusiasts

Read more
Swatch Green Abyss: A bold dive into oceanic horology
The new Swatch Green Abyss watch brings deep-sea exploration to your wrist with sustainable design
The Swatch Green Abyss, front and center.

The Swatch Green Abyss joins the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection as a fitting tribute to the mysteries of the Earth’s oceans. Featuring a vibrant green tone that mirrors the seascapes found underwater, this timepiece captures the essence and unparalleled beauty of the Earth’s last great frontier. Designed for those who thrive on the thrill of exploration, it is a call to adventure and a celebration of the spirit of exploration. 

A design for thrill seekers and adventurers

Read more