Salomon’s summer X-ALP Suede delivers equal parts trail utility and street polish

Although summer is drawing to a close soon, Salomon is still looking for ways to push you towards an active season. In their newest release, the X-ALP Suede offers a new, stylish hybrid between a trail shoe and lifestyle sneaker. Providing a technical option to your everyday sneaker, the X-ALP can easily pull double duty as a light trail sneaker. Donning a “Black/Parakeet” colorway because of its statement, hairy suede texture, this Salomon design is far from your typical performance shoe. Ready for all of your end-of-the-summer adventures, this trail shoe is ready for all of your lightweight plans.

Salomon’s X-ALP Suede is the ultimate end-of-summer sneaker

Crafted with a hairy suede in a ‘Parakeet’ green, matte black accents decorate the design via the mesh collar, tongue, overlays, and sole. More minor details like the flat laces, metal eyelets, and ‘Patina Green’ runner’s loops add a chic and tonal touch to the design. While the outside of the sneaker offers a different look than the majority of Salomon’s lineup, the inside continues the brand’s legacy in performance technology. Rubberized toe caps and stitched lateral power bands give the sneakers all-terrain capabilities, ensuring the shoes are ready for both urban and trail settings. On the bottom of the sneaker, a sculpted outsole comes equipped with Contragrip rubber that provides the design’s sturdy traction. Rounding out the technical features are an 11mm drop and a total weight of 425g, making it lightweight, cushioned, and balanced for each step. The Salomon X-ALP Suede sneaker is now available via Salomon’s webstore and retails for $190.