Salomon’s summer X-ALP Suede delivers equal parts trail utility and street polish

Salomon releases its newest sneaker that's perfect for the end of summer

By
back heel of salomon sneaker
Salomon

Although summer is drawing to a close soon, Salomon is still looking for ways to push you towards an active season. In their newest release, the X-ALP Suede offers a new, stylish hybrid between a trail shoe and lifestyle sneaker. Providing a technical option to your everyday sneaker, the X-ALP can easily pull double duty as a light trail sneaker. Donning a “Black/Parakeet” colorway because of its statement, hairy suede texture, this Salomon design is far from your typical performance shoe. Ready for all of your end-of-the-summer adventures, this trail shoe is ready for all of your lightweight plans. 

Salomon’s X-ALP Suede is the ultimate end-of-summer sneaker    

hairy suede salomon sneaker
Salomon

Crafted with a hairy suede in a ‘Parakeet’ green, matte black accents decorate the design via the mesh collar, tongue, overlays, and sole. More minor details like the flat laces, metal eyelets, and ‘Patina Green’ runner’s loops add a chic and tonal touch to the design. While the outside of the sneaker offers a different look than the majority of Salomon’s lineup, the inside continues the brand’s legacy in performance technology. Rubberized toe caps and stitched lateral power bands give the sneakers all-terrain capabilities, ensuring the shoes are ready for both urban and trail settings. On the bottom of the sneaker, a sculpted outsole comes equipped with Contragrip rubber that provides the design’s sturdy traction. Rounding out the technical features are an 11mm drop and a total weight of 425g, making it lightweight, cushioned, and balanced for each step. The Salomon X-ALP Suede sneaker is now available via Salomon’s webstore and retails for $190.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
