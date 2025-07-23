 Skip to main content
Reebok revives cleat-inspired Hammer Valde for a bold off-pitch look

Reebok dives into its soccer past with a new sneaker

There’s no doubt that Reebok has fully embraced its Y2K roots, and its recent releases fully encapsulate its retro past. Joining other brands unlocking their archives for new cult-favorites, Reebok is reaching back to its soccer past for its brand new design. Doused in retro details and design, Reebok’s newest Hammer Valde is the perfect blend of soccer-inspired features and lifestyle sneakers that even non-fans will enjoy. As part of a growing wave of brands embracing soccer culture, Reebok joins the likes of Nike, Adidas, and New Balance that have already unveiled their soccer-inspired kicks. While you don’t need to be a professional to don these sneakers, the blend of soccer cleats and everyday sneakers will have everyone believe you are. With a rich soccer history of their own, Reebok is stylishly joining the trend. 

Reebok revives the Hammer Valde for a soccer-inspired look

Inspired by soccer cleats from the 2000s, the Hammer Valde has the look and feel of a cleat, just without the spikes. Taking a cue from the brand’s soccer past, the Hammer Valde is not only a nod to its participation in the sport but a tribute to the classic shoes of the era. Featuring soft leather uppers, stitched vamps, and a TPU cage, the Hammer Valde is a soccer cleat rebuilt to be your new favorite sneaker. The shoe is available in two nostalgic colorways, featuring a white base with contrasting black accents. Users will have the option between pops of Optimum Blue or Red, for a vibrant splash of color. Both iterations are priced at $110 a piece and are available via Reebok’s webstore.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
