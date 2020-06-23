  1. Fashion & Style
The Best Ray-Ban Deals In The Amazon Big Style Sale 2020

The Amazon Big Style Sale 2020 is in full swing with deals on clothing, shoes, luggage, accessories, and more. Sunglasses are core style elements year-round but ascend to icon status during the summer. Ray-Ban is the biggest brand, and Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses have been style leaders since their introduction in 1952. Amazon’s Summer Sale 2020 features three of the most popular Ray-Ban styles, including the latest-model Wayfarer polarized sunglasses.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses — $124, was $154

Ray-Ban’s Clubmaster Sunglasses made their impact in the 1950s in Hollywood with actors, writers, and cultural intellectuals. Still a favorite design, the Clubmaster is available in a wide selection of acetate frames and lens colors in sizes from 49mm to 51mm. Choose polarized or non-polarized high-quality prescription-ready lenses with mirrored and gradient options. All Clubmasters have 100% UV protection. Prices vary by selection, but Clubmasters with classic mock tortoise gold frames and green lenses are just $124 for this sale, $30 off the usual $154 price.

Ray-Ban Sonnenbrille Sunglasses — $124, was $154

Neither round nor square, Ray-Ban Sonnenbrille Sunglasses blend the two shapes with flat lenses and extremely thin temples. The Sonnenbrille is available with gold, copper, and gunmetal frames with lens choices that range from polarized green to lilac flash. Choose from 51 mm and 54 mm widths. All lenses are precision-cut scratch-resistant glass that’s prescription-ready and coated with 100% UV protection. Each pair also includes a case to and lens cloth. Prices vary depending on frame and lens selection. Ray-Ban Sonnenbrille sunglasses with a 54mm gold frame and green lenses are discounted 20% to $124 during the Amazon Big Style Sale 2020.

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses — $156, was $194

Become the icon yourself with Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses with the updated model’s durable black plastic frame and green G-15 glass lenses. The scratch-resistant G-15 polarized lenses have 100% UV protection coating and reduce glare and eye-strain while improving clarity and contrast. You can buy the Wayfarer with other frame and lens colors in 52mm, 55mm, and 58mm lenses, but the black frame with 58mm green lenses remains the icon, available for $156 instead of the usual $194 during this sale.

