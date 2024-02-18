Patagonia Presidents Day sale: Fleeces and more, from $7

President’s Day weekend is filled with awesome sales and deals that you won’t normally find throughout the year. That’s why you should make sure to take advantage of all the discounts at your disposal. One brand that is participating in this weekend of sales is Patagonia. Right now, you can get up to 50% off some of their popular men’s fleeces, jackets, hoodies and more.

In addition to fleeces and jackets, you’ll also find vests, shorts, t-shirts, pants and accessories such as hats and gloves. Select styles have different discounts but you will find items at various price points. You only have a few days to shop this sale, so make sure you start ASAP.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Patagonia sale

Before you start shopping, read our list of the wardrobe essentials every man needs because some of these items are available during the Patagonia sale. Since the brand is known for their versatile and comfortable fleeces, let’s start with those options that are at a discounted price. You can shop the Synchilla Jacket for $74, the Classic Retro-X Jacket for $137, the Synchilla Snap-T Pullover for $89 or the Retro Pile Jacket for $104, which will all add a warm layer of fleece to your outfit. Also great for layering are the vest styles that are on sale including the Retro Pile Vest for $90 and the Nano Puff Vest for $89.

Let’s dive into the Patagonia jackets on sale that are all perfect for the winter months or when you are spending time outdoors. You can find the Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody for $119, the Downdrift Jacket for $197, the Silent Down Parka for $214 and the Lone Mountain Parka for $230. Any of these warm outerwear choices can be compared to the apparel found in our list of the 15 best men’s jackets to keep you warm and stylish.

You only have a few days left to shop this Patagonia sale where you can find vests, jackets, fleeces and other apparel and accessories for up to 50% off. All of these select styles are offered at a great discount that you won’t see everyday.

Editors' Recommendations