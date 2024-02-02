 Skip to main content
REI sale: Get up to 52% off The North Face jackets

The North Face has been a coveted jacket brand for so long that you know it offers reliable clothing. For those wanting to upgrade their jacket and coat collection, we have the best winter coats for men as well as a sale you are going to want to check out. Right now on the REI website, you can get up to 52% off the North Face jackets for men. Trust us when we say that this is a deal you are not going to want to miss out on.

From insulated and down puffer coats to weather-proof and casual fleece jackets, there is something available during this sale for everyone. Although many of these jackets are great for bracing the outdoors, a lot of them can also be worn on an everyday basis. Click the button below to shop the sale and find a brand new jacket to help you get through the winter months.

What you should buy during the North Face sale

Skiers, hikers, hunters and outdoor adventurers normally flock to the North Face apparel due to their durable, versatile and inclusive design. Whatever new jacket or coat you select, you know that you’ll be feeling warm and cozy and that’s why one of our editors suggests this North Face jacket to buy this winter. This REI sale consists of colorful and printed rain hoodies for $85 or cool and bright insulated jackets for $224. You can even grab the brand’s quintessential and beloved fleece pullover for $127 in subdued color options such as blue, brown, gray and black.

To protect yourself in extremely cold temperatures, be sure to check out the puffer down hoodie for $176 or a down parka for $281 that features a warm and fur-lined hood for additional warmth. You will also find other jackets meant for inclement weather such as the Winter Warm Pro jacket for $105 and the Trailwind Whistle Jacket for $98.

Head over to the REI website as soon as you can to grab one or a few new the North Face Jackets so you are prepared for whatever weather comes your way.

