Mackage sale: Save on high-end winter jackets and clothing

Mackage — one of the best Canada Goose alternatives — has a huge sale on which is perfect if you’re looking to treat yourself to a new high-end winter jacket. There are some huge discounts with hundreds to be saved on a wide range of products like parkas, bomber jackets, and more. If you’re keen to look good while keeping warm, here’s what to expect from the sale. As with any huge sale, it makes sense to click through the button below to see what’s out there for yourself but we’ve also picked out a few highlights below to get you started.

What to shop for in the Mackage sale

Mackage has a great reputation for making some of the best men’s jackets. That includes some truly eye-catching examples. Right now, you can buy the which is reduced from $690 down to $517. It’s a light down jacket with a modern vertical quilt as well as elasticized binding at the cuffs and hem so the warmth can be locked in. Made from ethically sourced 800+ traceable down, its classic fit is perfect to wear with heavier layers while offering all the essentials such as insulated zip waist pockets.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something different from one of the best men’s Parkas, try the . It’s reduced from $1,190 down to $714 so there’s a chunky saving to be enjoyed here. It’s made from RWS-certified wool with a tonal color-blocked pattern throughout. It has a removable shearling shirt collar along with welt pockets with button fastening and center front zip closure. A vintage leather aviator mask clip adds to it while the regular fit is great with heavy layers as well as alone.

Finally, if you feel like adding an accessory to your ensemble, consider the . It usually costs $340 but it’s been reduced to $255 making it more affordable than before. It has a timeless style with the M Mackage logo on the front to make it more eye-catching.

The Mackage sale is pretty extensive so it’s a great idea to check out the full wealth of what’s out there for yourself. We’ve only highlighted a very small sample of what’s available so we strongly recommend checking out what you can buy for yourself. With so many different styles, there’s sure to be something you’ll love here.

