Cyber Week: This Laundry Sauce deal will enrich your fabrics and apparel

Doing laundry is boring, but it doesn’t have to be. You can spruce it up with a little fun and pleasure, particularly the scents and aromas. Of course, nothing is better than a great deal, so if you can have that more pleasant experience at an excellent price point, everyone wins. Now’s your chance, thanks to Laundry Sauce’s fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. You can enjoy 25% off sitewide during the promotion, which is available from November 13 until December 3. That’s plenty of time to stock up on Laundry Sauce detergent and booster kits. The premiere call-out is its Signature Package, including laundry detergent pods, luxury scented dryer sheets, an advanced in-wash scent booster, and performance fabric softener. With the discount, you’ll get The Signature Package for about $97, down from $129 if you make a one-time purchase. You can save even more with the Subscribe and Save option, which we’ll talk about more below.

Save Now

Why you should buy the Laundry Sauce’s The Signature Package

With scents extracted from the land down under, the Australian Sandalwood kit offers an exotic blend of woodsy, musky, yet captivating experiences. You’ll smell hints of Virginia and Alaskan Cedarwood, deep amber, suede, and soft musk, which combine brilliantly to give you a refreshing, confident clean, whether you’re washing clothes, sheets, or other fabrics. It’s like bringing the great outdoors inside.

Recommended Videos

What you’ll really love is the Cyber Week price, which drops 25% off, and that’s good sitewide on anything you want to shop. The one-time purchase of The Signature Package would normally cost $129, but with this deal, it’s much lower, around $97. You can save even more through the Subscribe and Save option, normally $115, but now about $86 per month. You can also choose to have that delivered monthly or at up to six-month intervals.

This deal will have you smelling good, looking good, and feeling good, and it’s one of the more interesting ways to reinvigorate your laundry sessions. The bold, sophisticated fragrances will elevate your experience, but they’re also super easy to use, thanks to the pod design. Just drop them into your laundry load and go, it’s that simple. Additional scents include Egyptian Rose, French Saffron, Indonesian Patchouli, and Siberian Pine.

Of course, the scent booster, dryer sheets, and fabric softener included in each Signature Package complete the ensemble to keep those fragrances going throughout the entire load from washer to dryer and beyond. Hurry, if you’re intrigued, these deals won’t last long.

Save Now

Editors' Recommendations