 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Jaeger-LeCoultre unveils two sublime enamel and grand complication watches

Jaeger-LeCoultre masters complexity and enamel in two new timepieces

By
Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Grande Tradition and Ultra Thin Tourbillon Enamel
Jaeger LeCoultre

There are few watchmakers as revered and respected as Jaeger-LeCoultre, and the venerable manufacturer has once again demonstrated its impact on the industry with two exceptional introductions that celebrate premium grand complications and the ethereal beauty of grand feu enamel. These luxury watches, the Master Grande Tradition Calibre 985 and the Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Enamel, showcase the boundless creativity and peerless craftsmanship of the company. Each watch offers collectors the option between astronomical complexity and minimalist elegance, united by a shared commitment to horological excellence.

The Master Grande Tradition Calibre 985: A celestial marvel

The Master Grande Tradition Calibre 985 is a stellar timepiece consisting of a triple-axis tourbillon that boasts the ultimate complexity, a mechanism that rotates on three different axes to counteract the effects of gravity in every position imaginable. Also of note is the perpetual calendar that displays the day, date, month, and moon phases with unparalleled precision. The deep blue grand feu enamel dial, achieved through a top secret firing process, provides a starry-night canvas for these complications, its lustrous, flawless surface evoking the depths of the cosmos itself. This timepiece is crafted for the connoisseur who desires the absolute zenith of technical ambition and inspired artistry.

The Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Enamel

What the Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Enamel demonstrates is that true luxury often involves a restrained elegance, with this timepiece a study in refined aesthetics. The focus here is on two exquisite elements: a flying tourbillon that appears to float at six o’clock and a grand feu enamel dial. The ivory-white enamel dial features the impressive skills of JLC’s métiers d’art specialists, necessitating multiple firings in an 800°C kiln to reach its porcelain-like depth and perfection. Housed in a sleek platinum case, the flying tourbillon provides a captivating counterpoint to the dial’s serenity, making this a masterpiece of understated brilliance.

JLC’s range remains unmatched 

With the release of these two exceptional timepieces, Jaeger-LeCoultre has done what many thought impossible by catering to divergent tastes without sacrificing on quality. Whether drawn to the astronomical grandeur of the Calibre 985 or the artistic integrity of the Ultra Thin Tourbillon,a definitive masterpiece in watchmaking becomes part of your collection.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Parmigiani’s new Toric redefines modern dress watch elegance
The new Parmigiani Toric offers a fresh perspective on elegance
The TORIC Petite Seconde

Parmigiani Fleurier, a respected Swiss manufacturer celebrated for an authoritative voice and unrelenting dedication to premium craftsmanship, has once again etched its signature upon time itself. Innovation thrives here as the brand releases its latest piece de resistance: two new iterations of the Toric Petite Seconde — each one a testament to visionary execution primed for the wrists of the discerning world.

Launching in September 2025, these timepieces represent a conscientious evolution of the dress watch, skillfully merging the Parmigiani’s dedication to heritage with a refined and modern sensibility. This is not a watch designed for a boisterous display, but rather a quiet yet assured elegance intended for those who value subtlety over mere appearance.

Read more
Norqain & Stan Wawrinka serve up a bold new skeleton watch
The new Norqain Wild One Skeleton honors tennis legend Stan Wawrinka
Wild ONE, Norqain x Stan the Man

In a dazzling display of inspired horology and athletic prowess, the independent Swiss watchmaker Norqain teamed up with tennis icon Stan Wawrinka to launch a breathtaking new edition of the Wild One Skeleton. This latest release, dubbed the ‘Stan The Man’ edition, is a tangible manifestation of resilience – a testament to technical mastery and a bold statement of uncompromising independence that resonates deeply with collectors who value both technical innovation and engaging storytelling. With only 250 pieces available, this timepiece captures the essence of Wawrinka’s powerful playing style and Norqain’s independent spirit, resulting in a sporty, luxurious model of the highest order.

An impressive display of skeletonized strength and mechanical perfection

Read more
Marathon’s new arctic watch is a masterpiece of military precision
The Marathon S-SNAV Type II Arctic is utilitarian luxury perfected
THE SSNAV AUTO SQUADRON

In the rarefied realm of horology, where intricate complications and precious materials often dominate the conversation, a different kind of luxury permeates — one defined by uncompromising purpose, historical authenticity, and tool-watch purity. Marathon Watch has once again demonstrated its mastery of this domain with the release of the S-SNAV Type II Arctic Automatic. This is a watch designed for the eco-friendly thrillseekers; it is a paragon of functional elegance crafted to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth and destined to live on the wrists of connoisseurs who revere substance over superfluity.

A testament to legibility and Arctic-level performance

Read more