Jaeger-LeCoultre unveils two sublime enamel and grand complication watches

There are few watchmakers as revered and respected as Jaeger-LeCoultre, and the venerable manufacturer has once again demonstrated its impact on the industry with two exceptional introductions that celebrate premium grand complications and the ethereal beauty of grand feu enamel. These luxury watches, the Master Grande Tradition Calibre 985 and the Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Enamel, showcase the boundless creativity and peerless craftsmanship of the company. Each watch offers collectors the option between astronomical complexity and minimalist elegance, united by a shared commitment to horological excellence.

The Master Grande Tradition Calibre 985: A celestial marvel

The Master Grande Tradition Calibre 985 is a stellar timepiece consisting of a triple-axis tourbillon that boasts the ultimate complexity, a mechanism that rotates on three different axes to counteract the effects of gravity in every position imaginable. Also of note is the perpetual calendar that displays the day, date, month, and moon phases with unparalleled precision. The deep blue grand feu enamel dial, achieved through a top secret firing process, provides a starry-night canvas for these complications, its lustrous, flawless surface evoking the depths of the cosmos itself. This timepiece is crafted for the connoisseur who desires the absolute zenith of technical ambition and inspired artistry.

The Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Enamel

What the Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Enamel demonstrates is that true luxury often involves a restrained elegance, with this timepiece a study in refined aesthetics. The focus here is on two exquisite elements: a flying tourbillon that appears to float at six o’clock and a grand feu enamel dial. The ivory-white enamel dial features the impressive skills of JLC’s métiers d’art specialists, necessitating multiple firings in an 800°C kiln to reach its porcelain-like depth and perfection. Housed in a sleek platinum case, the flying tourbillon provides a captivating counterpoint to the dial’s serenity, making this a masterpiece of understated brilliance.

JLC’s range remains unmatched

With the release of these two exceptional timepieces, Jaeger-LeCoultre has done what many thought impossible by catering to divergent tastes without sacrificing on quality. Whether drawn to the astronomical grandeur of the Calibre 985 or the artistic integrity of the Ultra Thin Tourbillon,a definitive masterpiece in watchmaking becomes part of your collection.