IWC launches Curated: a new digital collectibles platform for watches

IWC Schaffhausen has recently released IWC Curated, an innovative platform redefining ownership for the modern watch enthusiast. This unique initiative creates a secure digital certificate for each registered timepiece, establishing a new paradigm of provenance, authenticity, and collectibility. IWC Curated acts as a digital vault, a comprehensive life companion for a watch that traces its entire journey — from the meticulous craftsmanship of the Schaffhausen manufacturer to every subsequent chapter written by its successive owners. This commitment to transparency and legacy delivers an unparalleled level of security and storytelling that enhances the intrinsic value of every IWC watch.

A permanent digital legacy for every timepiece

The genius of IWC Curated can certainly be traced back to their mantra of elegant simplicity and dynamic design. Each watch enrolled in the program receives a distinct digital certificate, a non-transferable digital record stored securely on the blockchain that serves as an inviolable proof of ownership and authenticity. This certificate is a dynamic digital passport, permitting owners to access their watch’s complete history, including its original configuration, service records, and more. The platform introduces the potential for exclusive digital collectibles to create a richer, more immersive ownership experience that connects the collector directly to the soul of their timepiece.

Enhancing value through unparalleled transparency

IWC Curated has transformed the acquisition process from a simple transaction into the beginning of a curated relationship. The platform safeguards the provenance and integrity of a watch forever, thereby enhancing its retail value on the secondary market. It maintains a certified chain of custody, protects the heritage and craftsmanship of each physical watch, and ensures its story is preserved for generations to come.

IWC ushers forth the future of collecting

With IWC Curated, the manufacturer has seamlessly blended its distinct heritage with the latest technology. This platform is a groundbreaking enhancement to the art of collecting, offering exclusive access and a permanent legacy for every watch that bears the IWC name.