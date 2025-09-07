 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

IWC launches Curated: a new digital collectibles platform for watches

IWC’s new curated platform uses blockchain to verify your watch

By
IWC. CURATED.
IWC

IWC Schaffhausen has recently released IWC Curated, an innovative platform redefining ownership for the modern watch enthusiast. This unique initiative creates a secure digital certificate for each registered timepiece, establishing a new paradigm of provenance, authenticity, and collectibility. IWC Curated acts as a digital vault, a comprehensive life companion for a watch that traces its entire journey — from the meticulous craftsmanship of the Schaffhausen manufacturer to every subsequent chapter written by its successive owners. This commitment to transparency and legacy delivers an unparalleled level of security and storytelling that enhances the intrinsic value of every IWC watch.

A permanent digital legacy for every timepiece

IWC. CURATED.
IWC

The genius of IWC Curated can certainly be traced back to their mantra of elegant simplicity and dynamic design. Each watch enrolled in the program receives a distinct digital certificate, a non-transferable digital record stored securely on the blockchain that serves as an inviolable proof of ownership and authenticity. This certificate is a dynamic digital passport, permitting owners to access their watch’s complete history, including its original configuration, service records, and more. The platform introduces the potential for exclusive digital collectibles to create a richer, more immersive ownership experience that connects the collector directly to the soul of their timepiece.

Enhancing value through unparalleled transparency

IWC. CURATED.
IWC

IWC Curated has transformed the acquisition process from a simple transaction into the beginning of a curated relationship. The platform safeguards the provenance and integrity of a watch forever, thereby enhancing its retail value on the secondary market. It maintains a certified chain of custody, protects the heritage and craftsmanship of each physical watch, and ensures its story is preserved for generations to come.

IWC ushers forth the future of collecting

With IWC Curated, the manufacturer has seamlessly blended its distinct heritage with the latest technology. This platform is a groundbreaking enhancement to the art of collecting, offering exclusive access and a permanent legacy for every watch that bears the IWC name.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Paulin Watches dives in with its elegant new Mara timepiece
The Paulin Mara: A minimalist dive watch with 300m capability
The Paulin Mara

Independent horology is often times where the most innovative and creative designs are born, and Paulin Watches is one brand that has made the bold decision to redefine the boundaries to leave their own unique take amongst watch aficionados. The Edinburgh-based watchmaker is known for delivering minimalist timepieces that serve up mid-century modernity, but with their latest release, Paulin has made a triumphant deviation from the expected that has surprised insiders and exceeded expectations. The Mara has the privilege of being the first dive watch produced by the brand, a versatile timepiece that walks a steady but fine line between rugged cool and refined elegance. Watch enthusiasts will still find Paulin’s architectural mastery in top form in this model as it lives up to their own high standards. The Mara (Scottish Gaelic for 'of the sea,') is dynamic, robust, and visually stunning – continuing the brand’s evolving narrative and building upon their already illustrious history. 

A design narrative combining the very best in form and function

Read more
Parmigiani’s new Toric redefines modern dress watch elegance
The new Parmigiani Toric offers a fresh perspective on elegance
The TORIC Petite Seconde

Parmigiani Fleurier, a respected Swiss manufacturer celebrated for an authoritative voice and unrelenting dedication to premium craftsmanship, has once again etched its signature upon time itself. Innovation thrives here as the brand releases its latest piece de resistance: two new iterations of the Toric Petite Seconde — each one a testament to visionary execution primed for the wrists of the discerning world.

Launching in September 2025, these timepieces represent a conscientious evolution of the dress watch, skillfully merging the Parmigiani’s dedication to heritage with a refined and modern sensibility. This is not a watch designed for a boisterous display, but rather a quiet yet assured elegance intended for those who value subtlety over mere appearance.

Read more
Favre-Leuba’s new Chief Chronograph is a retro racing revival
The Favre-Leuba Chief Chronograph returns in two stunning new editions
The Favre-Leuba Chief Chronograph, in two new colors

With a history dating back to 1737, Favre-Leuba is a Swiss manufacturer that has masterfully reignited its legacy with the breathtaking re-edition of the Chief Chronograph, a timepiece merging an intense bravado with contemporary refinement. Two more distinct hues have been added to the series — British Racing Green and Dune — a collection offering watch enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of horological history, reimagined for the modern wrist.

A dial brimming with character and vintage aesthetics

Read more